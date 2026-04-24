INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD's avatar
Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD
2h

Thank you for sharing our colleague Brook Jackson’s story. We documented the fraudulent Pfizer Trial and have peer reviewed published papers about it. Even testifying in Parliaments around the World. Unfortunately, the malpractice is being memory holed IMHO

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Dimitri Vassilaros's avatar
Dimitri Vassilaros
15m

Brooke. Is. The. Best. 💜

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