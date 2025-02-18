BROOK JOINS VENTAVIA

I had the privilege of interviewing Brook three times in the early days of COVID. Below is a paraphrase of the account she gave when we first spoke:

On September 7, 2020, Brook Jackson began her employment with Ventavia Research Group (“Ventavia”) as a Regional Director.

Ventavia is not owned by Pfizer. Pfizer had offloaded the clinical trial work onto what is known as a Contract Research Organisation (CRO).

CROs work on a fee-for-service basis, and they have grown like incredibly quickly over the last 30 or so years, covering all aspects of work relating to non-clinical and clinical testing.

CROs quality of work varies greatly, and unfortunately for Brook, she had been recruited into one at the bottom of the pile.

HORRIFIC DOESN’T EVEN COME CLOSE

Describing what Brook discovered at Ventavia as ‘horrific’ doesn’t come close to it—the violations and malpractice was unimaginable.

In a direct message on Twitter, Brook told me:

Pfizer pushed Ventavia to enroll as many patients as possible in the vaccine trial as quickly as possible. Ventavia was compensated by Pfizer mainly on a per-patient basis—up to a weekly limit—and rushed to enroll as many clinical trial participants as possible per week. Ventavia’s race to maximize payment and over-booking of patients resulted in sloppy and fraudulent documentation practices, poor clinical trial protocol compliance, and little oversight.

They were also enrolling and injecting ineligible clinical trial participants, including Ventavia employees and their family members!!!

A STORY OF FAILURE, FABRICATION AND FALSIFICATION

Brook’s list of malpractices and violations at Ventavia is extensive. This is how she summed things up:

Ventavia failed to report the majority of its clinical trial protocol and regulatory violations to Pfizer or the external Institutional Review Board. Issues were improperly documented or hidden away in “notes to the file,” and not corrected. Icon [another CRO] and Pfizer communicated with each trial site to monitor compliance, but failed to follow up on missing information, ignored “red flags” of trial protocol violations and false data, and failed to exclude ineligible participants from the trial data. Pfizer failed to address violations that compromised its entire clinical trial.

Brook put the violations to Ventavia management, who allowed the violations to continue.

On September 25, 2020, Brook was fired within hours of filing a formal complaint with the FDA.

IT DIDN’T STOP THERE

On October 9, 2020, a Pfizer attorney began efforts to intimidate Brook. He called her personal cell phone repeatedly and sent text messages.

In January 2021, Brook filed an action pursuant of the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729–3732.

12 months later, the United States Government declined intervention without ever initiating an investigation into the allegations.

Undeterred, Brook is pressing forward with her own lawsuit.

Prior to hearing back from US Government, an article had been printed in the BMJ Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial which received wide attention at the time.

If you want to keep up to date, you can follow Brook on Twitter @IamBrookJackson.

THIS IS THE TIP OF A MASSIVE ICEBERG

This example is not just a one-off.

The practice of outsourcing the grunt and grind of the physical work to contractors on a fee-for-service basis is endemic in big pharma.

It began 30+ years ago, and it has got to the point now where big pharma companies merely patent molecular compounds, hand them over to contractors, then sell the drugs if they ever get approved.

In 9,999 cases out of 10,000 patented molecules, they don’t get approved—they fall into the valley of death.

Now, unable to develop new drugs themselves, big pharma companies are totally dependent on the contractor base to do it for them—according to the terms of the contract.

The contractor companies get little or no reward for doing anything other than meeting the terms of the contract. Often, if they don’t meet their end of the bargain, there is nothing that can be done about it, as in the Ventavia case.

The net result is that big pharma is pursuing clever ways to make massive profits without being able to develop their own drugs. Rare diseases have been a favourite for quite a few years now. Patients are desperate and regulations are very supportive.

Nothing costs less than $100,000 though, and some are approaching $1,000,000.

SARS-CoV-2 injections is the latest ‘clever idea’ to bring in the $.

There is a solution to this, and now the Trump/Kennedy team are in place, it shouldn’t go on a moment longer. US FDA can and should close all these cowboys down under their powers in the US Code of Federal Regulations, Title 21.

Hedley :-)