WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

If doctors did know how medicines are made, the SARS-CoV-2 injections would never have found their way into people’s arms.

Doctors would have shouted “Nine-months to develop and make an injection? Pull the other one, matey!”

In the world of medicines, the doctor is equivalent to the pilot of an aircraft, where passenger lives are in their hands. So it is with treating disease—patient lives are in doctors’ hands.

Could you imagine a pilot allowing his aircraft to take off, knowing it had been developed and made at least ten-times faster that ever before?

The manufacturer would need to explain in great detail what it had done differently to achieve such a miraculous outcome. Questions would be:

How were all the component parts designed and sourced so quicky?

How were manufacturing and supply contracts negotiated and signed-off so quickly?

How much testing were the wings, engines and other safety-critical components subjected to?

There are lots more, feel free to insert your own questions here…

The other thing, of course, is that the physical condition of the aircraft would undoubtedly give the game away. A wonky wing maybe, the odd bump in the fuselage, wires poking out from the cockpit?

A deathtrap for all to see...

LOOKING AT A MEDICINE CAN’T TELL YOU HOW IT WAS MADE

The tricky thing with medicines, especially biologics, is you can’t tell visually if there is any issue with the way it was made, as explained below:

“Biological products are essentially perishable because they consist of organic matter and are therefore influenced by extremes of temperature and the actinic effect of light.

Carelessness in the handling and storage of smallpox vaccine, for example, often results in such injury to the product that it becomes inert, although physically it may appear to be in perfect condition and is of recent manufacture.

Smallpox vaccine should be stored in a refrigerator or someplace where the temperature does not exceed 50°F.” (Parke, Davis & Co. 1919)”

(Extract from: Biopharma Cold Chain 2011 Sourcebook, Healthcare Commerce Media Corp. P.19)

SO, WHAT SHOULD DOCTORS KNOW?

There are various stages involved in developing a new medicine (extract from Hedley’s expert witness statement):

“Pre-clinical trials involve small quantities and a small supply chain. If the product seems to be safe, then it progresses to clinical trials where larger quantities and a larger supply chain is needed.

Finally, after authorization of the product, the production will be scaled up again.

At each stage it is vital to assess the product in great detail, as each time production is scaled up the product can change and may become toxic.

The public has repeatedly been told that the trials for the Sars-Cov-2 injections took place in parallel instead of in series in order to speed up the process.

It is my opinion that by developing the injections in this way, without following the accepted protocols, and proceeding through the steps in order, the vital checks on scaling up the product will have been missed.

It is possible that the finished product will be toxic to the recipient. In my opinion, this is dangerous and leads to serious safety concerns.”

THEY DON’T TEACH THIS IN MEDICAL SCHOOLS

Every doctor in the world should know this, as a minimum. Otherwise, how are they going to keep their patients safe?

Isn’t it time schools of medical learning introduced the fundamentals of medicines development and manufacture into their curricula?

Food for thought?