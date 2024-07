Find It, File It, Flog It, published 2015

Some of you may have noticed I refer to Big Pharma’s failed ‘blockbuster’ strategy as Find It, File It, Flog It.

Find It = Select 250 molecular compounds as development candidates

File It = Hand them over to contractors to get them approved.

Flog It = Market the bones out of the paltry one that gets approved.

You ca…