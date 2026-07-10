INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Eva's avatar
Eva
1h

I know I should probably be un-shockable by now but here I am still getting angry and disappointed in how they treat (and treated) us as cattle for profit.

Thank you for your continued fight!

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