INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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LWB's avatar
LWB
5hEdited

Excellent expose of genocidal genius.

Minor nit; name in headline has an extra “u”

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Like all the rest of the murderers, he will be fully protected by some absurdly insane law or dictate.

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