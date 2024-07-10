This is Chapter 2—Return to a Misspent Youth

If you missed Chaper 1, it can be found below:

I should also say, before you read Chapter 2, that the entire book is written for the layperson. If you have a decent working knowledge of supply chains and the pharma industry, then hopefully I haven’t oversimplified it to the point where it insults your intelligence.

Conversely, if you think it will be too scientific or technical—it’s not—even Joe Biden could understand it (well, I may be stretching the point there!).

So, why not dive in now:

2 Return to a Misspent Youth

It wasn’t always like this

It has recently struck me that the pharmaceutical industry for many people has always been the same as it is today. A trade journal reporter declaring “Pharma has traditionally been business-to-business” confirmed this realization. This is certainly not the case, and those of more mature years, such as myself, remember a different time. The reporter’s comment made me wonder how this perception occurred and how widespread it was. If the misconception is common, then I should explain.