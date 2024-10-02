WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

If doctors did know how medicines are made, the SARS-CoV-2 injections would never have found their way into people’s arms.

Doctors would have shouted “Nine-months to develop and make an injection? Pull the other one, matey!”

In the world of medicines, the doctor is equivalent to the pilot of an aircraft, where passenger lives are in their hands. So it is with treating disease—patient lives are in doctors’ hands.

Could you imagine a pilot allowing his aircraft to take off, knowing it had been developed and made at least ten-times faster that ever before?

The manufacturer would need to explain in great detail what it had done differently to achieve such a miraculous outcome. Questions