Today, we take a more detailed look at the pharmaceutical supply chain during COVID.

As mentioned in Wiley‘s Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, issues emerged during the global response to the pandemic that were not always clearly understood or answered.

That led me to self-publishing the book COVID Supply Chains: Fact not Fiction with Amazon KDP, in August 2023.

I felt it necessary to use the term ‘Fact not Fiction’ as a way to draw public attention to the critical importance of the pharmaceutical supply chain in avoiding the potential for patient harm.

The description on Amazon.com begins:

“Pharmaceutical supply chains produce and deliver the drugs that enter your body. If anything goes wrong at any stage of production or distribution, it can result in patient disablement, or even death.

That was evidenced in late 2007, when reports of unexpected allergic-type reactions in patients undergoing dialysis began to land on regulatory authority desks. Investigation revealed that the blood thinning agent, heparin, was the culprit. The manufacturer had purchased material from China where one of the raw materials had been illegally substituted for a much cheaper material, which had a toxic effect on the dialysis patients.

Deaths and serious adverse events resulted (references in the book).”

The book is intended to be an easy-to-read account of the complexity and challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain, to provide a foundation-level understanding for the general public.

Here are some reviews:

Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2023:

“As a Type 2 diabetic and a person with MS, I deliberated about getting the first two COVID vaccine injections. I decided to go ahead, but after the first injection, my legs stiffened and I became dependent on a walker. After reading “COVID Supply Chains” by Hedlee Rees, I understood my body’s reactions and why the CDC wanted to learn of my adverse reaction to the vaccine. Rees is a supply chain scholar and professional who meticulously describes how Big Pharma companies have divested themselves of costly processes in bringing a product to market (generally a 12 year process) and the oversight necessary to insure that each step in the supply chain is followed. The first two COVID vaccines were brought to market in less than 5 years under this decentralized process, so there was no interaction between Big Pharma companies and doctors and patients. Rees makes a compelling argument to require” pharmaceutical companies to re-integrate, exercise stringent oversight, establish doctor/patient dialog, and focus on producing usable vaccines and medications people can use without disastrous outcomes.”

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2023, Simon Paul Kershaw:

This book is fundamental knowledge!

To understand what we just did, it is necessary to get this level of education.



In review of this book I make this fundamental quote for you to understand it’s worth -



‘There are two types of drugs produced in pharma.

Small molecule something like aspirin a known risk reward

And Large molecule, ‘Biologics’



It is important to remember that biologics are an order of magnitude more challenging to produce than small molecule products



In biologics the molecules are so large and complex that is often impossible to define the molecular structures by analysis.

All that is known is that it is a particular process to produce something that has a particular biological effect on a patient.

Another manufacturer may not be able to replicate that product and its clinical effect even if the process appears to be the same.



The process IS the product.



This has major implications for the regulation of biological products as different manufacturers produce products that could be clinically different.

Only if studies are carried out to prove that different manufacturers produced those products and are interchangeable can one be substituted for the other.



Biologics are inherently less stable at room temperatures than small molecule products, the sensitivity of biologics to temperature variation and other environmental factors is immense, remember they are living things.’



This book sets out concisely why this is so and is well written to clearly explain what is an exceptionally complex subject that both scientist & layman can understand, so that we all can make more informed decisions next time.



Please refer to a sample chapter below:

“CHAPTER 2 INDUSTRY REGULATION

Product categories in the supply-chain

There are two types of drugs (medicinal products) produced in the industry:

Small molecule - that means they are made using industrial chemistry. Aspirin is an example. The pharmaceutical industry was mainly founded on small molecule products.

Biologics (large molecule) - biologics are essentially made from living things, such as animal and human cells. A monoclonal antibody is an example. There has been rapid growth of biologics in recent years.

There are two main business models involved:

Innovators (originators) – these are companies that carry out the R&D and market small-molecule and/or biologic products.

Generics/Biosimilars – these are companies that copy the original innovator products, either small molecule or biologic.

Regulatory Authorities

Drugs and their supply chains are regulated by a designated Competent Authority known as a Regulatory Authority. In the United States, the Regulatory Authority is the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the Regulatory Authority is the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In Japan, the Regulatory Authority is the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA).

Regulatory Authorities principally approve drugs for clinical trials and sale, inspect and license organisations and facilities for suitability to operate in the drug industry, and monitor the safety of medicines.

Regulations are laws, not nice to haves. Remediation of a breach is legally enforceable and may lead to prosecution.

In the US it is the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act, first passed in 1938.

Similar legislation is in place in the EU under various EU Directives. The original directive title is shown below:

DIRECTIVE 2001/83/EC OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL.

There have been various amendments since to be found on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) website.

UKs MHRA has to follow all EU Directives, even though it has left the EU, since this is required to allow UK-based pharmaceutical companies to sell into the EU.

Websites

In the main, Regulatory Authorities have comprehensive websites and should be your first source of reference for all matters regulatory. If you are in a different region, an internet search engine should reveal the Regulatory Authority that applies to you.

International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use

The International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) has globally harmonized the drug evaluation and approval process, by introducing and agreeing a common template (see later in the Chapter).

Licensing Drugs for Clinical Trials

An application to run clinical trials in humans is termed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in the US.

For clinical trials in the EU and UK, it is termed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA).

The Clinical Trial Sponsor (CTS) is legally responsible for all the data and information submitted in an IND/CTA application.

The detailed requirements for an IND can be found on the FDA or EMA websites. The IND/CTA application must contain information in three broad areas:

Animal Pharmacology and Toxicology Studies

Clinical Protocols and Investigator Information

Manufacturing Information [Supply Chain Information]. This is information pertaining to the composition, manufacturer, stability, and controls used for manufacturing the drug substance and the drug product. This information is assessed to ensure that the company can adequately produce and supply consistent batches of the drug.

Licensing Drugs for Sale

Applications to sell new drugs in the US are termed either a New Drug Application (NDA) for a small molecule drug, or a Biologics License Application (BLA) for a biologic product (SARS-CoV-2 inoculations are biologic products).

In EU and UK, the application is called a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) and covers both small molecule and biologic products.

There is a globally harmonised application process to market new drugs, which specifies all the data that must be submitted for evaluation of a new drug. This is known as the electronic Common Technical Document.

The Common Technical Document (electronic)

The eCTD is the template that must be used to submit a licence application to market a new drug. Licenses are required initially for a company to run trials in humans. However, it is not mandatory for a CTS to use the eCTD for IND/CTA applications. It is at the discretion of the Regulatory Authority to specify the information it requires. The harmonised eCTD template for drug approvals is shown in the pyramid structure in Figure 1:

Figure 1: Common Technical Document (electronic)

The three compulsory modules are shown at the bottom of the pyramid:

Module 3: Chemistry (or Quality Module)

Module 4: Nonclinical Study reports

​Module 5: Clinical Study Reports.

The sections above the modules provide overviews and summaries.

Module 3 is titled ‘Chemistry’.

This is short for ‘chemistry, manufacturing, and controls’ (CMC, alternatively termed Quality).

The CMC section of the dossier is where all the details about suppliers, manufacturers, material and product specifications, test procedures, development protocols, etc must be declared.

To gain approval from FDA, the production facilities making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product (DP) must undergo a thorough physical inspection by suitably qualified inspectors. These normally require four days on site, after which an inspection report is written.

A successful inspection is likely to lead to a green light for the company.

Deficiencies, reported in an FDA Form 483, can mean failure and severe issues for the NDA or BLA applicant.

FDA terms these pre-approval inspections (PAIs).

PAIs are an essential supply chain safety net aimed at preventing defective drugs being approved and marketed in contravention of pharmaceutical law. It is crucially important to recognise that drug safety is determined by the nonclinical Module’s 3 and 4 in combination. That is because safety tests must be carried out on the material that will be administered to patients.

In the author’s experience, it has never been acceptable to regulatory authorities for a clinical trial sponsor or product license holder to merely test a trial batch(es) for safety and infer all future production will be safe. The way that is assured is by these companies adhering to good practices (GxP), covered in the next section.

Module 4 is titled ‘Safety’.

As well as assuring the drug is not toxic to the human body, it is also important to understand what the body will do to the drug as it is broken down. Readers may be less familiar with the latter concept—that while the drug aims help a disease, the body may do something to the drug compound that may convert it into a form which could cause harm over the short or long term.

This is where Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) comes in. The main areas to test are:

How the drug is absorbed.

Where it is distributed in the body.

How the body transforms (metabolizes) the drug.

How quickly/by what route drug/metabolites are eliminated from the body.

Readers wishing more depth on the topic can refer to Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic Studies on the FDA website.

Module 5

If preclinical safety testing is successful (typically takes 3 years), the next stage is to run clinical trials to study the drug in humans. In the US, the application is known as an Investigational New Drug (IND). The company submitting the application is known as a Clinical Trial Sponsor (CTS).

Supply chain regulations and good practices

Regulations lay down good practices (GxP) that pharmaceutical companies must comply with. They are the law and are listed below:

Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)

Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Good Distribution Practice (GDP)

The role of the regulatory authority is to license and inspect companies and organizations to ensure compliance.

All four apply across the supply chain in certain areas. The predominant ones relating to the supply chain are GMP and GDP.

In the EU, GMP and GDP have been combined in recent years to form GMDP. This reflects the growing importance of transport, storage, and distribution in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Regulations are published as Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributors.

In the US, there are some differences. GMP is termed current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP or CGMP) and there are no specific regulations titled GDP.

cGMP is included in the US Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). FDA’s portion of the CFR is in Title 21, which interprets the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and related statutes, including the Public Health Service Act.

The main elements of cGMP are:

21 CFR Part 210: cGMP in Manufacturing Processing, packing, or Holding of Drugs:

21 CFR Part 211: cGMP for Finished Pharmaceuticals.

21 CFR Part 600: cGMP Biological Products: General.

FDA is known to rely on The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) document titled USP <1079> for distribution standards.

There is an amount of regulatory flexibility when it comes to standards in the supply chain for producing preclinical test material, given the early stage of development.

For trials in humans, however, production in the supply chain intended for use in humans must comply with GMDP in the EU/UK and cGMP/USP <1079> in the U.S.

Before a compound can be administered to humans it must be cleared for use in humans by both animal studies and in vitro (test tube) assessments.

Initial toxicity studies are designed to determine a safe starting dose in humans. The toxicity testing bar is raised as human clinical trials progress.

This comes under the heading of nonclinical testing. Nonclinical means it includes safety testing pre-clinic and the manufacturing supply chain which produces the compound for testing.

Readers wishing more depth on the safety can refer to Drug Safety Information – FDA’s Communication to the Public on the FDA website.

The typical length, from beginning to receipt of the product in the pharmacy is 2 - 3 years. That is what is known as the cumulative lead-time. It means that the companies at the beginning (raw material producers) are producing materials for drugs that will be needed in 2 or 3 years’ time. The quantities they produce depend on projections, estimates, and forecasts. These are handed down from the companies along the chain.

The company developing or selling the drugs at the top of the chain must start the ball rolling, based on sales expectations in their business plans. When a seismic change in demand occurs, as with COVID-19, it is going to severely challenge the best of supply chains.”﻿

So, if you have family, friends, or colleagues wishing to learn more about the pharmaceutical supply, without having to wade through reams of technical and scientific detail, this could be the answer.

Chapter titles are shown below:

1 ABOUT THIS BOOK

2 INDUSTRY REGULATION

3 PHARMACEUTICAL SUPPLY CHAINS

4 MANAGING TEMPERATURE SENSITIVE SUPPLY CHAINS

5 COMPLEXITY IN TODAY’S SUPPLY CHAINS

6 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY CHAINS

7 THE POTENTIAL FOR PATIENT HARM

8 PREPARING FOR LAUCH

9 HOW DID IT GET TO THIS?

10 BACK TO THE FUTURE FOR PHARMA

11 DRUG DEVELOPMENT FOR THE 21st CENTURY

12 ROADMAP TO A BETTER FUTURE

COVID Supply Chains: Fact not Fiction can be found as a paperback or Kindle on your country Amazon site.

Bye for now, back soon.

Hedley

