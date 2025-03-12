Puzzled, confused or deeply troubled?

If you are puzzled, confused, or even deeply troubled by what has happened with the SARS-CoV-2 injections, this book could change your life:

When you have the facts to hand, you begin to grow in confidence in what you know. With new found confidence comes certainty in your thoughts and actions—that could well change your life, if you are a critical thinker on what goes inside your body, and the bodies of those you know and love.

How come?

After reading this book you will know beyond a shadow of doubt, that industry regulations, designed to stop patients being killed and maimed, were completely ignored. Not just ignored, they were trashed in the most cynical way imaginable.

You will learn the following from the book description:

Pharmaceutical supply chains produce and deliver the drugs that enter your body. If anything goes wrong at any stage of production or distribution, it can result in patient disablement, or even death. That was evidenced in late 2007, when reports of unexpected allergic-type reactions in patients undergoing dialysis began to land on regulatory authority desks. Investigation revealed that the blood thinning agent, heparin, was the culprit. The manufacturer had purchased material from China where one of the raw materials had been illegally substituted for a much cheaper material, which had a toxic effect on the dialysis patients. Deaths and serious adverse events resulted (references in the book). Read more here.

Check out the facts

Why not take a look inside?

Subscribers can take a Look Inside COVID Supply Chains: Fact not fiction. You will see the chapter headings and get a flavour of how easy it is to read, while getting some surprises along the way, such as:

“The journey through the various production stages, beginning with raw materials, sees drugs and their components travel tens, if not hundreds of thousands of miles. They go through multiple airports, seaports, countries, and continents. They are acted upon, handed over, acted upon again, handed over again… …and so it goes. The typical length, from beginning to receipt of the product in the pharmacy is 2 - 3 years. That is what is known as the cumulative lead-time. It means that the companies at the beginning (raw material producers) are producing materials for drugs that will be needed in 2 or 3 years’ time.”

It’s all my own work, so if you like what you find in your inbox from me here, you will defo like this!

Also, if you are one of the 5,300 free subscribers, this is your chance to get a good chunk of what I know for the price of one month’s subscription ($5 for Kindle, $10 paperback).

If it’s not for you, why not tell your family & friends? :O)

That’s it for now!

Hedley