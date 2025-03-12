COVID Supply Chains: Fact not Fiction, Could Change your Life
No more wondering if fraud was committed—it was :(
Puzzled, confused or deeply troubled?
If you are puzzled, confused, or even deeply troubled by what has happened with the SARS-CoV-2 injections, this book could change your life:
When you have the facts to hand, you begin to grow in confidence in what you know. With new found confidence comes certainty in your thoughts and actions—that could well change your life, if you are a critical thinker on what goes inside your body, and the bodies of those you know and love.
How come?
After reading this book you will know beyond a shadow of doubt, that industry regulations, designed to stop patients being killed and maimed, were completely ignored. Not just ignored, they were trashed in the most cynical way imaginable.
You will learn the following from the book description:
Pharmaceutical supply chains produce and deliver the drugs that enter your body. If anything goes wrong at any stage of production or distribution, it can result in patient disablement, or even death. That was evidenced in late 2007, when reports of unexpected allergic-type reactions in patients undergoing dialysis began to land on regulatory authority desks. Investigation revealed that the blood thinning agent, heparin, was the culprit. The manufacturer had purchased material from China where one of the raw materials had been illegally substituted for a much cheaper material, which had a toxic effect on the dialysis patients. Deaths and serious adverse events resulted (references in the book). Read more here.
Why not take a look inside?
Subscribers can take a Look Inside COVID Supply Chains: Fact not fiction. You will see the chapter headings and get a flavour of how easy it is to read, while getting some surprises along the way, such as:
“The journey through the various production stages, beginning with raw materials, sees drugs and their components travel tens, if not hundreds of thousands of miles. They go through multiple airports, seaports, countries, and continents. They are acted upon, handed over, acted upon again, handed over again… …and so it goes. The typical length, from beginning to receipt of the product in the pharmacy is 2 - 3 years. That is what is known as the cumulative lead-time. It means that the companies at the beginning (raw material producers) are producing materials for drugs that will be needed in 2 or 3 years’ time.”
That’s it for now!
Hedley
The last 5 years should have been an eye opener to the total devastation of the US Manufacturing base, US Military, US Medical profession (Con), and Cons in Con-gress on both sides of the aisle in both chambers all the way to the Shithouse which is EXACTLY why We The People overwhelmingly voted a third time for Donald Trump. Until we see accountability for the Cons who have been doing back room deals to not only support every country but the USA as they give away $500B just through USAID (4%) of the US Budget, just imagine the other 96% are held liable and prosecuted, our Economy can't improve.
The entire medical mafia is one big fraud. It's no wonder to me. You only have to be awake when you deal with the medical mafia to see how they operate. Have all those drugs brought you a happier body, longer life, or better health? Do doctors have their best interests in mind or yours? Why if you say no to them they have a hissy fit?