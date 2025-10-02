Leaked EMA Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (supply chain) data

The data below were leaked in the very early days of COVID. As far as I know, it has been widely shared by people fighting the jabs. The data are taken from the ‘rolling review’ CMC (supply chain) assessment carried out in late 2020 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), headed:

Invented name of the medicinal product: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BioNTech

INN (international non-proprietary name) of the active substance(s): BNT162b2, 5’ capped mRNA encoding full length SRAS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

Applicant: BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

Applied Indication(s): TBD

Pharmaco-therapeutic group (ATC Code): J07BX

Pharmaceutical form(s) and strength(s): Concentrate for suspension for injection 0,225 mg.

These are the manufacturers and test facilities for the drug substance (DS)