INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
14h

Re - 'The same goes for Moderna - it is a shell company created by Big Pharma - the Moderna team is just a website with nothing behind it. '

Moderna's latest covid vaxx is claimed to be free of myocarditis - total BS in my opinion. Trial too short and too small and only reported 12-30 years old, see below..

Also, Director of Clinical Development is a PA - Physician Associate, I would have expected a Dr in that role - Shell company ?? Wonder why they don't have a Dr in that post?

Source https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/moderna-claims-its-new-mrna-shot?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=581065&post_id=177218140&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2gkrwp&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
14h

Patents including US10485884B2 were filed on 25 March 2013 by

Biontech RNA Pharmaceuticals GMBH and others

https://patents.google.com/patent/US10485884B2/en

click on "Show all events" for full assignment history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture