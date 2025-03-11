Day of Reflection: The Covishield Scandal (2025) | Oracle Films
How could you watch this, and not be moved to tears???
The Covishield Scandal (2025)
Words could not begin to explain the misery endured by the vaccine injured in the UK - and the rest of the world, which is still to be revealed.
You will find me in there, as a supply chain expert, commenting on the supply chain malfeasance.
Yes, I watched it and it is indeed heartbreaking what these monsters have done. Looking back at these mass vaccination centres makes me sick to my stomach. How people fell for it defeats me. Well, the government propaganda and psychological warfare is what did it.
Thanks for all your work Hedley.
Thanks Hedley
I continue to spread the Biologics message for those who understand every batch is a different vaccine that is hopefully the same ingredients as the others!
You will have seen Ruth attempt to discuss at the Covid enquiry and was shut down.
I got diagnosed privately and outside England with Post Covid19 Vaccine Syndrome last December and I have clinical markers that fit the science papers on that subject, still rejected by the liars at VDPS
This is just the beginning, thanks simon