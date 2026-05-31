Day of Reflection: The Covishield Scandal (2025) | Oracle Films
How could you watch this, and not be moved to tears???
The Covishield Scandal (2025)
Words could not begin to explain the misery endured by the vaccine injured in the UK - and the rest of the world, which is still to be revealed.
You will find me in there, as a supply chain expert, commenting on the supply chain malfeasance.
Say what you will about the vaccinated.
But beyond our words (and there were many) we let them die.
We watch as they die.
We didn’t kill their oppressors.
They weren’t worth that. We decided.
They weren’t worth killing for.
It’s as if we knew they weren’t even worth our words.
(Our words weren’t for them.)
Nor are these.