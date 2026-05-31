INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Useless Liberal's avatar
Useless Liberal
17m

Say what you will about the vaccinated.

But beyond our words (and there were many) we let them die.

We watch as they die.

We didn’t kill their oppressors.

They weren’t worth that. We decided.

They weren’t worth killing for.

It’s as if we knew they weren’t even worth our words.

(Our words weren’t for them.)

Nor are these.

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