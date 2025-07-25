Share

U.S. FDA responds to my request in June 2024

This is taken from a formal response from U.S. FDA to a FIOA request I submitted in 2024:

“In a phone conversation with me on June 17, 2024, you clarified that you would accept the previously released Established Inspection report (EIR) for the CBER pre-license inspection ending July 23, 2021 at the Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC (used to support the original approval of COMRINATY, BLA 125742) in fulfillment of CBER s portion of your request”

Below is a link to the Report:

If you ever only open one, single link to the internet, and you are desperate to see the COVID shots stopped, try your level best to click on the link and soak it up.

It is 80 pages in total, presenting a picture of poor to absent quality control, lack of compliance with standard operating procedures, substandard to absent cleaning processes, contamination risk, and much more.

If you don’t have time to look in, the screen shots that follow will paint the picture in full color. To begin, this is a screenshot of the reply from the FDA:

Elizabeth A. Sly, Chief, Access Litigation and Freedom Information Branch, called me on June 17, 2024, in response to my request, to confirm the exact requirements. It was a very positive conversation and through it, I agreed to accept the inspection report above and reference below. The FOIA exemption led to redactions in the Report, but they do not change the awful picture of lack of control reported by the FDA inspection team.

This is a screen shot of the opening of the SUMMARY:

For those in need of reminding, BNT162b2 is the drug substance (active ingredient) produced by this plant under inspection. It was initially approved for patient administration and distributed under emergency legislation (unlicensed).

This inspection was to confirm that the production establishment was suitable for routine production under license (Biologics License Application - BLA). That means there would be no limitation to sales of the product across the globe.

Now, the reason why I submitted the FOIA initially was to ask why the inspection did not appear on the FDA Dashboard. The screenshot below was taken from the FDA website at the time:

Lines 2 and 3 show two Biologics inspections in 2023, and line 4 shows a Biologics inspection in 2017. Where is the inspection carried out during June 2021?

I will leave this as an open question for the time being. I cannot do another FOIA as I was told I’d have to pay a lot of money for the work involved in supplying more information.

The positive spin on this is that the FDA Office concerned supplied me with a Report that was sure raise the questions put forward above, at no cost. They did not have to do that.

So, is it now time to ask the Director in charge at the time, Dr. Peter Marks, to explain what was happening on his watch?

