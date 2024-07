Shout out for Dimitri

Dimitri Vassilaros is a news/radio talk host & journalist, who hosts "Spotlight on WiMKiN”. He is doing stunning work spreading the word on #Pfizergate, not just because he was wise enough to interview me (immodest as ever!), but because he is seeking out the truth tellers.

You have heard from Sasha Latypova in some of my interviews—…