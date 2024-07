SUMMARY

S1 This report has been requested by pjhlaw relating to:-

S2 Injections to reduce the symptoms of Sars-Cov-2 have been developed by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are Adenovirus vector injections and Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA injections. The development and manufacture of the Sars-Cov-2 in…