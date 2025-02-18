Drug Development Expert Sounds Alarm Over Rushed-to-Market COVID-19 Vaccines
Dr Mike Yeadon: "Hedley Rees is a thoroughgoing expert in all aspects of drug R&D"
This is my all-time favourite interview over the last four years, with Megan Redshaw, then working for TrialSite News:
Drug Development Expert Sounds Alarm Over Rushed-to-Market COVID-19 Vaccines
This is Dr Mike Yeadon’s comment added at the time:
DrMikeYeadon 2 years ago
“Hedley Rees is a thoroughgoing expert in all aspects of drug R&D in relation to synthesis of the active drug as well as the final formulated drug, especially commercial scale manufacture & testing / QA-QC. His deep knowledge of complex biological products makes his testimony compelling of the hopelessly inadequate & truncated production R&D implied by the covid19 “vaccines” timelines. His interpretation is also wholly consistent with others expert assessment of the regulatory dossiers, clinical trials, toxicity profiles & clinical outcomes.
Dr Mike Yeadon has been at the forefront, putting himself in the firing line with his excellent knowledge and track record in the pharmaceutical industry.
