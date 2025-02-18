Thanks for reading INSIDE PHARMA! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This is my all-time favourite interview over the last four years, with Megan Redshaw, then working for TrialSite News:

2 years ago, 8.35K views

This is Dr Mike Yeadon’s comment added at the time:

DrMikeYeadon 2 years ago

“Hedley Rees is a thoroughgoing expert in all aspects of drug R&D in relation to synthesis of the active drug as well as the final formulated drug, especially commercial scale manufacture & testing / QA-QC. His deep knowledge of complex biological products makes his testimony compelling of the hopelessly inadequate & truncated production R&D implied by the covid19 “vaccines” timelines. His interpretation is also wholly consistent with others expert assessment of the regulatory dossiers, clinical trials, toxicity profiles & clinical outcomes.

Best wishes

Mike”

That was a nice comment, don’t you think?

If you have time, why not click the video link above and watch a bit of it. TrialSite News is a well respected publication and the recording is very professional. The CEO, Daniel O’Connor, has been very helpful to me :)

Leave a comment