The Numbers No One in Basel or New Jersey Wants to Read

In the first quarter of 2026, venture capitalists completed just 50 seed and Series A investments in biotech, totalling $2.3 billion. That sounds like a lot until you compare it with Q1 2025, when 60 deals were struck worth $3.7 billion — itself no bumper period. According to J.P. Morgan’s Q1 2026 Biopharma Licensing and Venture Report, via FierceBiotech’s analysis, the sector is on track for its lowest count of first-time financings since before the pandemic.

This is not noise. This is a signal — and it tells you something important about where the pharmaceutical industry is actually headed.

What the Data Reveals

The gap between early- and late-stage venture funding is now at its widest on record. While seed and Series A activity fell sharply, J.P. Morgan tracked 51 Series B and later investments worth $4.5 billion in the same quarter — nearly double the value flowing to early-stage companies.

The reason is not mysterious. VCs are explicitly prioritising biotechs with “established data packages, de-risked development and nearer-term catalysts.” In plain English: investors want companies that have already proven themselves clinically, that carry reduced technical risk, and that have a credible short path to an exit — a licensing deal, a takeover bid, or an IPO. The earliest-stage companies, where the science is most uncertain and the timelines longest, are being left to fend for themselves.

This is rational behaviour at the individual fund level. It is catastrophic behaviour at the systems level.

The Acquisition Frenzy

While VCs retreat to the safe end, Big Pharma is accelerating in the same direction — but with far larger cheques. In Q1 2026, there were 32 pharma acquisitions worth $40.9 billion in combined upfront value, up from $28.7 billion across the same number of deals in Q1 2025. Merck bought Terns Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion — a company developing a late-stage leukemia treatment — explicitly to plug the gap left by Keytruda’s approaching patent expiry in 2028. Eli Lilly offered $6.3 billion upfront for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its clinical-stage sleep disorder assets.

Zoom out further and the picture becomes even more striking. Global life sciences M&A hit $240 billion in 2025 — an 81% increase on the prior year’s $130 billion, according to EY’s annual Firepower Report. Average deal size doubled to $2.1 billion. The industry has a record $2.1 trillion in “firepower” — cash, debt capacity, and market capitalisation — sitting ready to deploy.

Why the urgency? Because the maths of the patent cliff are brutal. Between 2025 and 2030, an estimated $230–300 billion in branded drug revenue will lose exclusivity. Keytruda — the world’s best-selling cancer drug at over $25 billion in annual sales — faces major US patent expiry around 2028. Eliquis, Opdivo, and Darzalex are all in the same boat. For some of the largest pharma companies, up to 62–65% of current revenues are exposed. That is not a headwind. That is a cliff edge.

The Doom Loop

Here is the structural problem that no one in a C-suite seems willing to name plainly.

Big Pharma is spending record sums competing for the same shrinking pool of de-risked, late-stage assets. That competition drives prices up — as evidenced by the doubling of average deal sizes. Higher prices mean the eventual returns on those acquisitions become harder to justify. But there is no alternative, because internal R&D pipelines have been deliberately hollowed out over decades. So the buying continues, the prices rise, and the early-stage ecosystem — the nursery that will produce the next round of acquirable assets — goes unfunded.

VCs, meanwhile, look at that same early-stage nursery and make their own calculation: why back a seed-stage company with a five-to-eight-year path to data when late-stage companies are being snapped up at record multiples? The rational move is to crowd toward the later end, chase the same de-risked assets that Big Pharma is bidding on, and collect your returns. Which leaves even less capital reaching the earliest, most speculative, most scientifically adventurous science.

This is a doom loop, and it is compounding in real time.

How We Got Here

The roots of this structural failure run back thirty to forty years. Through the 1980s and 1990s, Big Pharma systematically dismantled its internal research operations — large-scale discovery labs, speculative science programmes, long-horizon basic research — in favour of what was called the “asset-light” model. The logic was seductive: why carry the overhead of early discovery when venture capital and small biotechs would do that work more efficiently? Let the startups take the early risk; buy the winners.

For a while, the model worked. The biotech ecosystem grew, VC investment flooded in, and a steady stream of clinical-stage assets arrived at Big Pharma’s door, ready to be acquired. The pharmaceutical giants became extraordinarily good at late-stage development, regulatory navigation, manufacturing scale-up, and global commercialisation. They became, in effect, very sophisticated financial and operational intermediaries — buying finished or near-finished innovation rather than creating it.

The model had a silent assumption built into it: that someone, somewhere, would always be funding the early end of the pipeline. That assumption is now visibly fraying.

The Reckoning

Big Pharma did not just outsource early innovation. It outsourced the responsibility for early innovation — and then, through its own M&A behaviour, made early-stage biotech an increasingly unattractive venture bet. The logical consequence is exactly what the J.P. Morgan data now shows: capital draining from the most innovative end of the system toward the safest end, at precisely the moment when the patent cliff demands a continuous flow in the opposite direction.

The industry’s preferred narrative is that this is a temporary market dislocation — a hangover from pandemic-era excess, a function of higher interest rates, a problem that will self-correct when the IPO window reopens. This narrative is comforting and wrong. The structural causes are not cyclical. They are the accumulated results of deliberate strategic choices made over three decades.

A company that buys its innovation rather than creates it is operationally dependent on an ecosystem it does not control and increasingly does not fund. As the early-stage ecosystem contracts, the supply of acquirable late-stage assets will contract with it — with a lag of roughly seven to ten years, the time it takes a seed-stage company to reach clinical maturity. The acquisitions being made today at record prices are buying assets that were funded five to eight years ago, when venture capital was still flowing freely.

The next generation of those assets is right now sitting in an underfunded seed-stage company, run by a founder who cannot close a round, because every VC in the room is chasing the same late-stage deal that Merck or Lilly will eventually pay a 40% premium to acquire.

The maths do not work. They have not worked for some time. The data are simply making it visible.

The industry claims to prize innovation above all else. If that is true, why has it so comprehensively defunded the only place where genuine innovation actually begins?

INSIDE PHARMA | Hedley Rees

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Sources: J.P. Morgan Q1 2026 Biopharma Licensing and Venture Report | FierceBiotech, 16 April 2026 | EY M&A Firepower Report 2026 | STAT News — Merck/Terns | BioPharma Dive — Lilly/Centessa | BusinessWire Patent Cliff Report 2025 | Focus on Risk — Patent Cliff Analysis

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