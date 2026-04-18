INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
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Brilliant! Bravo for revealing realities and raising flags on risks!!!🙏🏻

It’s frightening or telling to see big money going into algorithmic molecular models that have little personal relevance to life in the context of specialized theories of disease definition, branded as innovation. That produces nothing to do with biological realities other than patents for promise of pandemic potential, reified by post-marketing success for those profiteering. Now, we Americans drive markets in hope or fear through AI biosciences, despite knowing vectorized systems, featuring NLP, hallucinate. Because they’re trained on vapid promises and economic hope in research biased by patentable (non-natural) data extraction.

Big money for big tech flows and socially functions, regardless of regulators’, business leaders’ and tech workers’ ignorance about real world biology and consciousness life: So what? Our nation of laws defers to those with money, positioning the ignorant to evade blame when people die by choosing hope or fear over life and reality.

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