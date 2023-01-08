Email to Christine Anderson MEP—a politician fighting against Big Pharma corruption
We need the awake politicians to collaborate globally, now!
Please read this text of an email I sent yesterday:
“Dear C. Anderson MEP,
I messaged you on Twitter some time ago, and your kind response was this:
“Hello Hedley, I am always interested in information, especially information which governments or other 'interested stakeholders' go to great lengths to keep from the people. Please contact me through my e-mai…