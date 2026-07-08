INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
4h

Truth...and Consequences...

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
14m

Great news...if it really happens. However in the US, the medical mafia makes up almost 1/5 of the economy and big pharma has their gruesome claws dug deep into almost every facet of it. What will this mean for jobs, incomes, profits, and the economy as a whole? Somehow Moderna's stock price keeps rising from the dust.

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