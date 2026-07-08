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Entresto’s Fall from Grace Is Gutting Novartis — 572 U.S. Jobs and Counting

I picked this up from LinkedIn, here.

I’m calling this more evidence that Big Pharma companies outsourcing all their drug development assets in the mid 1980s to 1990s has led to the Valley of Death (inability to develop their own products).

That created the patent cliff, whereby follow-on patented products to replace existing expiring blockbusters failed to make it to regulatory approval, due to massive failure rates.

They are all suffering from the same affliction, and it’s terminal. Here is an example from Novartis, seller of gene therapy CAR T products that cost mega bucks ($400,000) with an FDA Black Box warning on the label. There are not selling, as you can imagine:

Novartis is cutting another 322 jobs at its U.S. headquarters in East Hanover, New Jersey, with the layoffs set to take effect by October 2, 2026.



The reductions span field sales, patient support, and marketing functions, and represent the fourth round of dismissals at the site in just five months — bringing the total to 572 jobs eliminated since March.



The earlier rounds targeted specific franchises: 114 roles in rare disease sales in March, 76 positions tied to a biomedical research downsizing in May, and 60 additional cuts affecting oncology, rheumatology, dermatology, and neuroscience field teams shortly after.



The cuts are being driven largely by mounting patent cliff pressures. Novartis's blockbuster heart failure drug Entresto lost exclusivity in July 2025, and the financial impact has been severe — quarterly revenue from the drug collapsed from $2.3 billion in Q1 2025 to $1.3 billion in Q1 2026.



This contributed to a 1% overall sales decline in the most recent quarter, a sharp reversal after revenue growth of 12% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Rare disease treatments Tasigna and Promacta are also facing patent expiries this year, further squeezing the company's top line.



Novartis has been restructuring since 2022, when it merged its oncology and pharmaceuticals divisions into a single innovative medicines unit organized by geography.



The company has cited a need to align resources with evolving business priorities, though the cumulative scale of the U.S. workforce reductions signals a deeper organizational reckoning driven by loss of exclusivity across several key revenue drivers.

Watch this Space…

As mentioned above, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, and all the others, have the same debilitating disease. They are all in terminal decline.

The SARS-CoV-2 injections were a desperate act to return to blockbuster profits, but only for a limited period.

So, take heart that natural justice is returning to the world.

Forget depopulation, bioweapons, labs in Ukraine, toxic by design, PREP Act, and all the other diversionary tactics invented behind the scenes by Big Pharma and its lobbyists.

Just keep watching this space!!!

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