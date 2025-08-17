By Andrew Joseph, Europe Correspondent, STAT BIOTECH, July 25, 2025

This article begins with, to me at least, some surprising, but potentially welcome, news:

"European regulators on Friday said that a Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy should not be approved, further imperiling the future of the treatment that is facing increasing scrutiny in the U.S. and globally.

The decision in Europe comes as Japan and Brazil paused any distribution of the therapy, called Elevidys, while safety concerns are being investigated, meaning it is not being used anywhere in the world for now. Brazilian authorities also disclosed that a boy there who received Elevidys later died, though his doctor said the cause was not related to the therapy."

The reason I say this is welcome is not because I'm against patients in dire need of a curative therapy receiving a life enhancing drug. On the contrary, who would deny those patients and their families such an opportunity?

The actual reason is this. There is still so much to learn about the safety of the autologous (patient-specific) advanced therapy supply chain.

Below is a diagram depicting the circular (vein-to-vein) supply chain that is required to support an autologous therapy:

Taken from Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, First Edition. Hedley Rees. © 2025 John Wiley & Sons, Inc., to be Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc, September 17 2025.

﻿The supply chain challenge is expanded below:

"Production Supply Chain: Advanced Therapies—Autologous

In Chapter 1, two subcategories of advanced therapies were mentioned:

Autologous therapies – using cells specific to each individual patient. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell – cell modified gene therapy.

Allogeneic therapies – using cells to treat a broad spectrum of patients.

The allogeneic therapy supply chain shares the same characteristics as biologic supply chains, along with the cold chain management responsibilities.

The autologous therapy supply chain has an added complication—it is specific to the patient.

These are often termed “vein-to-vein” supply chains, as the patient’s own cells are removed, genetically modified, and then re-introduced into the patient. The logistics of this is incredibly complex."

Taken from Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, First Edition. Hedley Rees.

© 2025 John Wiley & Sons, Inc., to be Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc, September 17 2025.

The opportunities for error on the journey from the hospital, to the manufacturing plant, and then back to the hospital, are immense. Added to that, if the chain of identity is broken, and the patient receives the wrong cells, it is certain death.

The supply chain stakes are high, and proper regulatory oversight of such a complex arrangement seems essential, before taking a stance either way.

Quality regulatory time to reach a global consensus on this matter is to be welcomed.

More on these matters to come soon…