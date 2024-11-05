Share

Below is the opening text relating to Vioxx on drugwatch :

“Vioxx was once a popular drug to treat arthritis. But manufacturer Merck & Co. pulled it from the market in 2004 amid safety concerns. Research linked the drug to thousands of fatal heart attacks.

Before it was removed from the market in 2004, Vioxx may have hurt hundreds of thousands of patients, killing a third of them, a senior FDA investigator said at the time.

Dr. David Graham, in interviews and Congressional testimony, criticized his own agency’s approval process of the pain reliever.

Graham described the outcome of Vioxx as “a disaster,” one that is “unparalleled in the history of the United States” and that “constituted an unprecedented failure of the nation’s system of drug approval and oversight.”

Unparalleled no more!!!

Were people too young or ill-informed?

Yes, there will be the younger generation that was not aware of how Merck tried for years to cover-up the fact that by continuing to sell Vioxx, it was killing people, knowingly. Others may have been less informed or interested, too.

But doesn’t it beggar belief that so many trusted Big Pharma companies?

It’s not as if the pharma industry had an unblemished record previously. In fact, when I raised this petition to change archaic pharma patent laws in 2017, there was plenty of ammunition to use:

In the meantime, I have copied some of the comments received by signatories from 2017 onwards.

12/11/2017: Martha Power, Frankfort, Kentucky, US:

"Prescriptions should never be so high in cost that people should have to think of them as a luxury rather than a necessity. "

16/11/2017 al ladd Tampa Florida US:

"These charges are prohibitedly OUTRAGEOUS. Cut your CEOs salary if needed to make affordable"

16/10/2019 Karen Durie, Haddington, Scotland, UK:

"My medication (Myocrisin) is no longer available because it is not as widely used but it worked wonders for me."

19/11/2019 jonathan hill Bristol England UK

"More can be acheived with patent free medication. The WWW would not have been a success without Tim Bernard Lee's 'open source' approach to Html, (the webpage language). It seems probable to me that the same level of achievement could be achieved with the same mindset."

03/12/2019 Suzanne Dome, Buhler, Kansas, US:

"I'm a type 1 diabetic and pricing me out will kill me."

06/08/2022 Andy Bunting, Burgess Hill, England, UK:

"time the politcotards stop their own selfish interests & cash mongering tricks. Do the real job they were elected for. Protect the people. Make out lives better, not worse. STOP ALL PRICE GOUGING. Medicines, Fuel, Food."

07/04/2023: Katherine Green, Ashland, Oregon, US:

"Pharma is killing our kids, destroying their health, their happiness and their psychological stability with profoundly toxic injections and pharmaceutical drugs. They need their "covid war profits" stripped, and the executives responsible for pretending their products are safe and effective prosecuted, convicted and jailed. Furthermore the money they use to corrupt our legislative process and influence media, academia and medicine must be stopped. End ALL the pharmaceutical corporations' power mongering NOW!"

07/04/2023 Michael Yeadon, Wickhambreaux, England, UK:

"The patent system provides incentives to do bad things. We can have it so much better."

08/04/2023 Andreas Pettersson, Malmberget, Sweden:

"Big Pharma care for nothing but money"

09/04/2023 Roger Blenkarn, Sicamous, Canada:

"So much evidence of failure of these products and yet our legislators refuse to read the studies and tell the truth. Captured and paid Criminals at the highest levels."

14/04/2023 Laurie Winogrand, Seattle, Washington, US:

"We must protect American citizens' access to beneficial natural substances that haven't been cynically patented in anticipation of potentially profit-driven development of 'new' drugs."

19/06/2024 Peter Lyth York England UK:

"I want all available pharmaceutical products to be as safe as possible and excessively dangerous products to be a thing of the past."

15/10/2024 Glenn Doherty, Ulverston, England, UK:

"Oppression needs to STOP!!"

