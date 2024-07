Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health, BMGF

Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been employed by the #BillGatesFoundationCrooks for 11 years.

Here is Mundel speaking at the John Hopkins University March 2014:

Trevor Mundel: Global Health Needs Innovation

Quotes from the article:

“Mundel alluded to a new mal…