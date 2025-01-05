Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health, BMGF

Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been employed by the #BillGatesFoundationCrooks for 11 years.

Here is Mundel speaking at the John Hopkins University March 2014:

Trevor Mundel: Global Health Needs Innovation

Quotes from the article:

“Mundel alluded to a new malaria eradication strategy by the Gates Foundation that addresses the vast asymptomatic reservoir of people. Mass drug administration will be key, he said, enormously difficult though that will be given the breadth of the malaria epidemic. “We need all your keen insights in order to make this fly,” he added.

Mundel also highlighted the Gates Foundation’s other focus areas, including neglected infectious diseases, enteric and diarrheal diseases, pneumonia and, of course, polio.”

“Mundel described the Gates Foundation’s relationship with Hopkins as “broad and deep.” In terms of grants—not only those from a purely technical academic research perspective, but also very practical applied work in the field—Johns Hopkins ranks as the No. 1 institution the Gates Foundation works with, he said.”

As subscribers, you will be aware of the role John Hopkins played in the global scaremongering campaign.

Here we have Mundel speaking more recently:

Developing COVID-19 therapeutics: An investment that needs to happen

One of the questions posed is:

“Have there been public-private initiatives like COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator before?”

The lies spill out as they do for every question he answers (here by omission):

“Yes, there are comparable examples going back to the Second World War. Pharmas worked with governments to accelerate the identification and development of antibiotics based on Alexander Fleming’s initial discoveries from the late 1920s. This collaboration played a critical role in saving the lives of wounded soldiers.”

He missed out the fact that it took 15 years to bring penicillin to market, and Fleming was just one party in the effort, read more here:

THE MOST IMPORTANT EVENT IN THE HISTORY OF MEDICINE

Quote: “The paper explains that while Alexander Fleming discovered strong evidence that a mould he found in a culture dish on return from holiday was killing bacteria, he lacked the skillset to isolate the active ingredient within the mould.

It took over ten years before a team at Oxford University, headed up by Howard Florey, was able to isolate the active ingredient…”

…Read the official story from Bob Gaynes:

The Discovery of Penicillin—New Insights After More Than 75 Years of Clinical Use

This is Mundel using the myth that Big Pharma has propagated to make people believe medicines can be developed and manufactured “by accident” - eg 9 months.

Finally, this speaks to Novartis’ approved gene therapy product, given the thumbs up from FDA August 2017. Read the shocking truth here:

GENE THERAPY AND ITS SUPPLY CHAINS ARE NOT WELL UNDERSTOOD

Quote - this is the warning on the Label:

“WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGICAL TOXICITIES

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving KYMRIAH. Do not administer KYMRIAH to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids

Neurological toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, can occur following treatment with KYMRIAH, including concurrently with CRS. Monitor for neurological events after treatment with KYMRIAH. Provide supportive care as needed

KYMRIAH is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the KYMRIAH REMS”

The viral vector is manufactured by the same company that manufacturers the AstraZeneca/Oxford University jab, Oxford Biomedica, think on…

…check out:

AstraZeneca didn't develop the COVID vaccine, Oxford Biomedica did, with a little help from its friends