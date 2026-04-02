Exclusive: Pfizer, BioNTech halt US COVID vaccine study after recruitment struggles
Thanks to Brian Finney for sending this:
Exclusive: Pfizer, BioNTech halt US COVID vaccine study after recruitment struggles
“LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Vaccine makers Pfizer…and BioNTech…halted a large U.S. trial of their updated COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults aged 50 to 64, saying enrollment in the trials had been too low to generate the needed data.
In a letter to trial investigators dated March 30, seen by Reuters and previously unreported, Pfizer said it would stop surveillance for signs of COVID illness for all participants in the study after April 3.”
YIPPPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
For sure, it would have been another fudged test to make the mRNA poisons look safe and effective. No way in a million years would the results have suggested that mRNA injections do not work. They'll be back with more fake trials. They might have to pay trial participants more money, but then big pharma can more than afford it.