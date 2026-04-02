INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
4d

YIPPPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

For sure, it would have been another fudged test to make the mRNA poisons look safe and effective. No way in a million years would the results have suggested that mRNA injections do not work. They'll be back with more fake trials. They might have to pay trial participants more money, but then big pharma can more than afford it.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
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