Thanks to Brian Finney for sending this:

“LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Vaccine makers Pfizer…and BioNTech…halted a large U.S. trial of their updated COVID-19 ​vaccine in healthy adults aged 50 to 64, saying enrollment in the trials had been too low to generate the needed data.

In a letter to trial ‌investigators dated March 30, seen by Reuters and previously unreported, Pfizer said it would stop surveillance for signs of COVID illness for all participants in the study after April 3.”

Is this the thin end of a massive wedge that with signal the demise of mRNA jabs?

Or no?

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