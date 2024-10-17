More Education for Paid Subscribers

What follows is part of an expert report written for PJH Law in a case against the MHRA. It went nowhere, of course, as in December 2021 the locks were well and truly down. As more and more folk wake up to the perils of these injections, me thinks some cold hard facts will be in order. Here you go:

EXPERT REPORT

Prepared By

Hedley Rees Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, 17th December 2021



CONTENTS

Title

Curriculum Vitae

Glossary of Terms

Summary

Safety of Final Product and Supply chain

Non-compliance with GMDP

Conflicts of Interest and lack of experience in the MHRA

Steps for MHRA to take

STAGES INVOLVED IN DEVELOPING A NEW MEDICINE

GLOBALLY HARMONISED PROCESS FOR DEVELOPING A NEW MEDICINE

ADVANCED THERAPY MEDICINAL PRODUCTS

THE PROCESS OF LICENSING

Supply Chain for Distribution of SARS-COV-2 Injections

SUMMARY OF GMP OBLIGATIONS OF A CLINICAL TRIAL SPONSOR (CTS) OR MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDER (MAH)

TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP TO THE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

INITIAL FURTHER ASSESSMENT OF ISSUES AND CONCERNS

Annex 1: Profiles of MHRA Board Members

Declaration and Signature

ABBREVIATED CV

Name:

Hedley Rees

Present Appointment:

Hedley Rees is the Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK based consultancy specializing in supply chain management within the pharmaceutical and life science sectors. Clients range from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, and also include investors, lawyers, other consultancies, facility design & build specialists and third-party logistics providers (3PLs). Assignments span preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains up to complex multi-product networks covering global territories.

Qualifications:

B. Eng. (Tech) Hons Production Engineering, University of Wales;

Executive MBA, Cranfield University School of Management.

Previous Appointments: Senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and OSI Pharmaceuticals (now Astellas). Affiliations and qualifications:

· Author, Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, Wiley, 2011

· Advisory Board Member, International Institute, Advanced Purchasing & Supply (IIAPS).

· Editorial Board Member GMP Review (GMP = Good Manufacturing Practice).

· Former consultant to Oxford BioMedica on UK Government funding call Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain Initiative (AMSCI), resulting in funding of £7.1M.

· Former Advisory Board Member to Marken, 2011 - 2012 (now a UPS company).

· Founding Member of Expert Industry Panel for CPhI Worldwide (UBM plc)

· Former member of the UK Bio-Industry Association’s (BIA) Manufacturing Advisory Committee, 2007 – 2011

Conference Speaking Engagements:

Background: Hedley’s skill set covers the range of competencies from strategic procurement, production and inventory control, distribution logistics, information systems and improvement. His early career was spent as an industrial engineer in the automotive, consumer durables and FMCG sectors. As an expert in production systems and industrial improvement methods, Hedley is a zealous advocate of the regulatory modernization frameworks of FDAs 21st Century Modernization and the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) Guidances Q8 – Q12. Hedley regularly delivers podcasts, webinars and presentations at international conferences. He was co-chair of the highly regarded FDA/Xavier University sponsored PharmaLink Conference (formerly FDA/Xavier Global Outsourcing Conference) held in Cincinnati annually, from 2011 - 2013. He is focusing his time now on developing and delivering digital education programmes for various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, believing education is the only route to long term, sustainable resurgence for the industry.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS