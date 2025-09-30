[First posted 22 January 2022]

PHILIP HYLAND AND LOIS BAYLISS - A POTENT COCKTAIL WORKING FOR MEDICAL FREEDOM

Philip and Lois are tireless medical freedom fighters, and I am honoured that they asked me to provide an expert witness statement on the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

Many of you will know, there is an ongoing criminal investigation, with litigation on the cards as things progress. I thought is may be useful to summaries the main findings and conclusions in my own expert report.

NONE OF THE COMPANIES SELLING THE INJECTIONS DEVELOPED OR MANUFACTURED THEM

The development and manufacture of the Sars-Cov-2 injections was and still is being carried out by various Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs). This is not a secret, and below are some the the press releases these companies have made: