[This was first sent 22nd January 2022. The Oxford BioMedica link returns ‘Page not Found’ - hmmmmmmmm]

PHILIP HYLAND AND LOIS BAYLISS - A POTENT COCKTAIL WORKING FOR MEDICAL FREEDOM

Philip and Lois are tireless medical freedom fighters, and I am honoured that they asked me to provide an expert witness statement on the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

Many of you will know, there is an ongoing criminal investigation, with litigation on the cards as things progress. I thought is may be useful to summaries the main findings and conclusions in my own expert report.

NONE OF THE COMPANIES SELLING THE INJECTIONS DEVELOPED OR MANUFACTURED THEM

The development and manufacture of the Sars-Cov-2 injections was and still is being carried out by various Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs). This is not a secret, and below are some the the press releases these companies have made:

Oxford Biomedica Signs Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca to Expand Manufacturing Support of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, AZD1222

Lonza and Moderna Enter New Agreement to Double Drug Substance Production for COVID-19 Vaccine in Visp

Wockhardt announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with UK Government

Moderna and Catalent Announce Long-Term Strategic Collaboration for Dedicated Vial Filling of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Clinical Portfolio

No judgement is being made on their competence, rather pointing out that there is substantial evidence that outsourced relationships in supply chains can be very problematic in terms of effective communication and ownership of activities—something I have written on extensively.

WRITTEN AGREEMENTS ARE MANDATORY

There must be a written agreement between the Clinical Trial Sponsor (CTS) or Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) and all companies carrying out work on the product, known as the Quality & Technical Agreement (QTA).

The QTA must set out the step that must be carried out on behalf of the CTS/MAH. This is a time-consuming process taking months before the agreements are signed.

VIRTUAL INSPECTIONS ARE WORSE THAN USELESS

Normally the CMDOs will have a physical regulatory inspection prior to licensing the company to manufacture the product (injections). A full report must be written up by the inspectors as minor, major and critical observations. Only after the inspectors are satisfied with any corrective action required, is a license given and added to their manufacturing license. This takes months to complete.

In an environment where only virtual inspections were carried out, it is difficult to fathom how sufficient information could be gathered to judge suitability for a license award. This, of course, is worse than useless, as it gives a false sense of security.

A CONCERING CONCLUSION

The development of new medicines takes many years. On average it takes 12 years for a new medicine to progress from drug discovery to preclinical testing through clinical trials and regulatory review to approval. Below is a diagram penned by the US Government Accountability Office from evidence collected from the US pharmaceutical industry trade association, PhRMA

The SARS-CoV-2 injections are a combination of a biologic product and an advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP). This requires the most rigorous approval of all.

The injections were authorized for use in less than a year from the time Sars-CoV-2 was identified as a threat to public health. In my opinion this process could not safely be carried out in such a short time frame.

JUST SCRATCHING THE SURFACE

This is just scratching the surface, as you may imagine. It will be very interesting to see if this whole sorry saga is the tipping point for a broken industry in need of wholesale reform, top to bottom.



