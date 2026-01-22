INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
4h

Superb investigative efforts. Contacts apparently suggest you have that request, ‘Midas’ touch. Good job.

Reply
Share
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4h

Thank you for your continuing efforts to bring light to this catastrophe.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture