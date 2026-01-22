Share

These are the Facts

I submitted a FOIA to FDA asking for details of inspections that had been carried out at the Wyeth BioPharma facility in relation to SARS-CoV-2 injections (Pfizer acquired Wyeth in 2009).

At the outset, I must give credit to Elizabeth Sly, Chief Access Litigation and Freedom Information Branch, who penned a reply. The Reports I had asked for would have that cost much more that I could have afforded, as they had not been released. She then took the trouble to call me and explain that there was already an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) released, and would I like to have that instead. That would only cost me $14.50 - a bargain if ever there were one - and I never received an invoice!

This is some text of the reply I received:

June 17, 2024

PharmaFlow Limited

Attn: Hedley Rees

In reply refer to file: 2024-5142

Dear Mr. Rees,

This is in reply to your Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, in which you requested in part: “I would also like to know if there was a pre-approval inspection carried out at the Wyeth facility prior to the EUA for the Pfizer/BioNTech drug substance in the SARS-Cov-2 sterile injectables? If so, I wish to have sight of the inspection report.”

Your request was received in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) on June 17, 2024. Please note that you may also receive additional response(s) from other FDA component(s).

This is the letter in full: Your Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

After reading through the 80 pages of the EIR, I was in shock at the picture that was painted - by highly competent FDA inspectors with years of experience.

To give you a flavour, here are screenshots of the first 3 observations in the EIR:

Then there was a section of ADVERSE EVENTS:

Establishment Inspection Report FEI: 1222181 Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC. EI Start: 07/19/2021, Andover, MA EI End: 07/23/2021

60 of 86

Adverse events are received by Pfizer US Drug Safety Unit at 100 Route 206 N, Peapack, NJ 07977, and sent to Andover through the Pfizer Quality Tracking System (QTS). [redacted] stated that since the last FDA inspection, Pfizer has not received any request to perform an investigation as the result of an adverse event. [redacted] stated that this includes the COVID-19 vaccine (which is authorized under an EUA) as well as other commercial drug products manufactured onsite.

What do you think?

