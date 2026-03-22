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It identified three root causes: lack of incentives to make less profitable drugs, no market reward for mature quality systems, and logistical/regulatory barriers to recovery after disruptions.

Congress ordered FDA to convene an inter‑agency Drug Shortages Task Force in 2018 and deliver a report on root causes and enduring solutions; the report landed in October 2019.

FDA has since been grinding away at the margins: more proactive shortage monitoring, expedited reviews, and use of regulatory flexibility, preventing hundreds of shortages per year.

Yet the underlying economics barely shifted: sterile injectables still dominate shortages, and most APIs are still concentrated in a small number of sites, often offshore.

Stakeholders acknowledged in 2019 that multi‑actor changes in contracting and incentives were needed, but group purchasing, payer behaviour and hospital procurement largely kept rewarding lowest price, not resilience.

Shortage prevention at FDA is now primarily a firefighting function