Why a FOI request to the FDA?

Wyeth BioPharma is the manufacturer of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid injections, code named BNT162b2. It is a US-based company and its inspection record is available on the FDA website. This is the subject of the FOI, with the link to the FDAs reply:

You can click on the link to read the letter, or this is the main body of the text:

“Dear Requester:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received your Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records regarding:

This FOI relates to the following Inspection at FEI Number 1222181, Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals:

Inspection End Date: 09/19/2023 Inspection ID: 1218069 Product Type: Biologics Classification: VAI. (Voluntary Action Initiated).

I wish to know what the voluntary action comprised and would like sight of the inspection report, if that were possible. Was there a further FDA inspection (biologics) to confirm that remediation activities in the VAI had been carried out satisfactorily?

In relation to the inspection below: Inspection End Date: 04/28/2017 Inspection ID: 1020234 Product Type: Biologics Classification: VAI.

I wish to know what the voluntary action comprised and would like sight of the inspection report, if that were possible. Was there a further FDA inspection (biologics) to confirm that remediation activities in the VAI had been carried out satisfactorily?

I would also like to know if there was a pre-approval inspection carried out at the Wyeth facility prior to the EUA for the Pfizer/BioNTech drug substance in the SARS-Cov-2 sterile injectables? If so, I wish to have sight of the inspection report.”

Don’t underestimate the power of the FDA

Despite all the detractors of US FDA during COVID, it remains the only regulatory authority in the world with highly skilled and experienced teams of inspectors that leave no stone unturned when they turn up at a manufacturing facility.

They have been working the whole time, albeit those at the top of FDA have been ignoring their worrying findings. You may think I’m being sycophantic here, but it is 100% true.

Now the diversionary tactics of Fauci and the CDC have been exposed, me thinks the time is ripe to take advantage of FDAs gold standard heritage.

This is an example of the Form 483 that FDA inspectors fill out with detailed observations when they have issues to be resolved at a facility:

“On Tuesday night, the FDA released (PDF) a Form 483 notice it had sent to Catalent, citing 12 observations from a lengthy August inspection of its Bloomington, Indiana, site. The massive facility is among the largest in the portfolio of contract manufacturing powerhouse Catalent. Most of the observations had to do with quality control, record keeping and the failure to establish and follow procedures. The FDA noted a failure to address unexplained discrepancies in a batch of drug product.”

Please do click the link to open your eyes to how bad the inspection results were.

The key point

Subject to FDA confirmation of my research on its website, there were no FDA inspections of Wyeth between the period April 28, 2017 and September 19, 2023. How could the facility have been given a green light?

Much more to come on this, so stay with me :O)