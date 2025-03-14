[First posted May 2023]

More shocking revelations from Truth for Health Foundation Whistleblower podcast

As already mentioned, I’ve teamed up with Dr Lee Vliet, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation.

Last week’s Whistleblower Report, FDA Malfeasance Exposed: Director Peter Marks Ignores Safety was another great session lifting the lid on what big Pharma has in store for us. It begins:

“FDA’s CBER Director, Peter Marks, seems focused on seeking power as a global leader promoting gene therapy mRNA shots for all humanity rather than on his US-taxpayer job to protect the safety of vaccines being manufactured for Americans.

He was recently in London to promote gene therapy mRNa shots (deceptively called “Advanced Therapies”) at the World Congress of global elites and has been a major player on the world stage to push “warp speed” use of mRNA gene therapy technology for all vaccines, for humans and animals. Marks, 57, Director of FDA’s CBER Department, has played a key role in nearly every major vaccine-related decision since the United States COVID-19 outbreak began.”

So, while we are all fighting to stop the shots, Big Pharma and its enablers are merrily cruising along, creating new, lucrative markets for its poison jabs.

This is something I prepared earlier

This is something I’ve covered before, highlighting the conferences that were debating the ins and outs of every aspect of gene therapy you could think of, written in highly scientific language,

such as:

“Leveraging non-Coding RNAs to Establish the Next Wave of RNA Therapeutics.”

Trust me, it’s a load of mumbo jumbo aimed at conning investors into buying shares—the sky’s the limit!

Take a look in and decide for yourself if you’d like to invest in this lot :O)

What’s coming down the pipe?

Well, we have this:

11th International mRNA Health Conference

By golly, it’s been going since 2013:

1st International mRNA Health Conference

…and we have this:

Gene Therapy Development & Manufacturing 2023, 13 - 14 June 2023 | London, UK

“Join over 250 scientific leaders engaging in scientific discussions on the latest strategies and technologies to accelerate gene therapy production.”

…and this:

Helping to advance the next pillar of medicine, January 30 – February 2, 2024.

“Advanced Therapies Week is the destination to form partnerships, by day, and by night.”

We’ve got to get ahead of them to stop them

The takeaway from this is that the cosy relationship between regulators and stakeholders in the development and supply of these jabs, or any other kind of medicinal products, must be stopped. Then, we are starting to get ahead of them, so’s as to cut them off at the pass (been watching too many cowboy films…!).

Be back soon.

