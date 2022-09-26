FDA must continue to inspect contractors involved in SARS-CoV-2 injections—it's our last bastion of hope
Quality issues with SARS-CoV-2 injections are mounting
Quality issues with SARS-CoV-2 injections are mounting
Yesterday, I covered an article in FiercePharma titled: Moderna's new booster launch tripped up by production issues at Catalent plant.
The full account can be found here:
The shocking revelation in the article was that there was an extensive catalogue of non-compliances with the legal obligations pla…