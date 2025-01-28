Note to subscribers

You may remember this from a few days ago:

I have received a response to the FOIA from Elizabeth Sly at FDA:

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Access Litigation and Freedom of Information Branch

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Building 71, Room 1114

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002

Not only that, but she called me yesterday to make sure that I understood the various links to reports that are available in searches on the FDA website. I had asked for the request to be given fast-track status, due to the potential for harm to humans if there were errors in the supply chain…

…and yes, it has fast-track status!

The not so good news is that FDA charges $58.00/ hour for staff time in dealing with a FOIA request. Since the Establishment Inspection Report (FEI) had already been requested, it only cost me 15 minutes, or $14.50. Others could cost more, a lot more.

For that reason, posts on FOIA request findings will be for paid subscribers only. I may even have to look at fund raising if there is something of great importance to get out.

So, this is the beginning of your introduction to the Pfizer/BioNTech real-world supply chain:

This is the link to the EIR, 86 pages in total

:

EI Start: 07/19/2021; EI End: 07/23/2021

These are the areas covered:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SUMMARY

ADMINISTRATIVE DATA

PERSONS INTERVIEWED

BACKGROUND AND HISTORY

WALKTHROUGH

MANUFACTURING OVERVIEW

OBSERVATION OF OPERATIONS

QUALITY SYSTEMS

FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT SYSTEMS

MATERIALS SYSTEM

PRODUCTION SYSTEM

LABORATORY CONTROL SYSTEM

COMPLAINTS

ADVERSE EVENTS

RECALL PROCEDURES

OBJECTIONABLE CONDITIONS AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSE

REFUSALS

GENERAL DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT

EXHIBITS COLLECTED

ATTACHMENTS

The main pages of interest begin on page 60, titled:

OBJECTIONABLE CONDITIONS AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSE

Below are screen shots of the first three observations highlighting non-compliance with regulations (feel free to check the link for more):

There were 13 detailed observations, all heavily redacted, but there is enough in there to work out that this an establishment that is not fit-for-pupose.

I don’t know why production was not stopped immediately, but I am not allowed to ask questions, only ask for information. The question was asking about the ultimate decision-making process at FDA.

