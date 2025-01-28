FDA provides Hedley with Establishment Inspection Report FEI: 1222181: Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC, Andover, MA.
Now we are getting into the nitty gritty! Come join me on a journey into FDA land
FDA freedom of information request on inspections carried out on Pfizer's Wyeth Biopharma
I have received a response to the FOIA from Elizabeth Sly at FDA:
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
Access Litigation and Freedom of Information Branch
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Building 71, Room 1114
Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002
Not only that, but she called me yesterday to make sure that I understood the various links to reports that are available in searches on the FDA website. I had asked for the request to be given fast-track status, due to the potential for harm to humans if there were errors in the supply chain…
…and yes, it has fast-track status!
The not so good news is that FDA charges $58.00/ hour for staff time in dealing with a FOIA request. Since the Establishment Inspection Report (FEI) had already been requested, it only cost me 15 minutes, or $14.50. Others could cost more, a lot more.
So, this is the beginning of your introduction to the Pfizer/BioNTech real-world supply chain:
This is the link to the EIR, 86 pages in total
Establishment Inspection Report FEI: 1222181: Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC, Andover, MA.
EI Start: 07/19/2021; EI End: 07/23/2021
These are the areas covered:
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SUMMARY
ADMINISTRATIVE DATA
PERSONS INTERVIEWED
BACKGROUND AND HISTORY
WALKTHROUGH
MANUFACTURING OVERVIEW
OBSERVATION OF OPERATIONS
QUALITY SYSTEMS
FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT SYSTEMS
MATERIALS SYSTEM
PRODUCTION SYSTEM
LABORATORY CONTROL SYSTEM
COMPLAINTS
ADVERSE EVENTS
RECALL PROCEDURES
OBJECTIONABLE CONDITIONS AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSE
REFUSALS
GENERAL DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT
EXHIBITS COLLECTED
ATTACHMENTS
The main pages of interest begin on page 60, titled:
OBJECTIONABLE CONDITIONS AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSE
Below are screen shots of the first three observations highlighting non-compliance with regulations (feel free to check the link for more):
There were 13 detailed observations, all heavily redacted, but there is enough in there to work out that this an establishment that is not fit-for-pupose.
I don’t know why production was not stopped immediately, but I am not allowed to ask questions, only ask for information. The question was asking about the ultimate decision-making process at FDA.
I guess production was not stopped because no-one with the power to stop it gave a damn.
Alberta, Canada's inquiry into all things covid, have called for halt of covid jabs, on Dr Makis substack. So many asking to halt jabs now, yet no-one listening.