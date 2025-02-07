Share

FDAs Inspections of Pfizer’s Manufactruing, Puurs, Belgium Facility:

Today’s post is easy to understand screenshots from FDAs facility inspections database. As I have said previously, the FDA website has always been the world’s best when it comes to open, transparent information available to anyone who knows where to find it. This is the inspection record for Pfizer’s facility in Belgium manufacturing the COMRINATY, BLA 125742 Drug Product (filled & capped vials):

From 2011 to 2023, the site was inspected by FDA six times. If it had been inspected for suitability to manufacture biologics (eg vaccines), the screenshot would show ‘biologics’ under the heading Product Type (last but one column on the right).

IT NEVER WAS INSPECTED BY FDA FOR BIOLOGICS (VACCINE) MANUFACTURE.

However, the 2022 inspection ‘Drug’ inspection is shown as Mutual Recognition. That means it was carried out by another agency, but we don’t know which. Hmmm.

These are the CITATIONS from the inspections:

Please read the Long Description of the citations above. They should all have been very worrying to FDA, given they were for much simpler product types, and include contamination issues.

This next screenshot is from a previous post:

The above screenshot shows the number of times Pfizer Manufacturing, Belgium refused an FDA inspection.

I was not able to find it on the FDA website today (June 30, 2024). I don’t know why.

Do you find this Shocking???

