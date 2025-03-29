[recycle from 2023, in honour of Marks’ leaving FDA]

Ask Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Review at FDA - the guy with ultimate responsibility for approving the jabs: https://fda.gov/about-fda/fda-organization/peter-marks - he has serious questions to answer @RandPaul

“This week in @NEJM, @TracyBethHoeg, RD & I prove that Israeli Studies, which FDA relied upon, are CONFOUNDED. Boosters reduce non covid deaths far too much to be true. Israeli authors concede this in reply Wow! Millions got unproven boosters FDA failed https://nejm.org/doi/full/10.10

Senator Rand Paul (offices just burned down!) added to the Tweet:

Government “science” published a study purporting a 90% reduction in death from COVID if vaccine boosted. Only problem, authors failed to reveal boosted group also had 90% reduction in deaths from all causes! In other words, the patient groups were not equal to begin with and booster vaccine may or may not have had any effect. This insightful critique is exactly what the FBI and Dept of Homeland Sec. have been attempting to censor. Only this time it made it into The New England Journal Of Medicine.

Vinay Prasad MD MPH added to the Tweet:

Rand Paul is spot on. The US FDA specifically cited observational data from Israel to support the perpetual booster campaign. These data from Israel are not randomized, and not useful. The US FDA is letting Pfizer make billions from unproven boosters given to millions.

This is what FDA says about Marks’ responsibilities:

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration. The center is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.

Dr. Marks and center staff are committed to facilitating the development of biological products and providing oversight throughout the product life cycle. Examples of these activities include:

reviewing and providing advice during product development

evaluating applications and making approval decisions based on safety and effectiveness data

monitoring the safety of biological products

conducting research that supports product development and characterization

“The center is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines!!!”

Anyway, hopefully subscribers here are listening, and here is a bit more on Marks to finish this off: