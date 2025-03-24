Something written by me in 2015

I was royally hacked off when none of my former colleagues in the pharma industry took any meaningful notice of the sage advice I offered in Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, (Wiley, 2011I).

That spurred me on to write a second in 2015. This book presented a caricature of the industry, in the guise of an addictive gambler, as described in the book excerpt below:

Big Pharma was crippled by a debilitating addiction many years ago. As with any addiction, lifestyle choices are at the center of the problem. For the addictive gambler, the roots of their demise lie in early success. Seduced by the rush of easy money, it becomes a way of life. The gambler doesn’t feel the need to go out and work, preferring instead to focus on beating the odds. Nothing is as important as the next win, and possessions and relationships often are discarded in order to fuel the habit. By the time the gambler realizes the problem, it is all too late: no home, no family, and few friends, little money, and no prospect of being able to hold down a job

Titled Find It, File It, Flog It: Pharma's Crippling Addiction and How to Cure it , the book’s aim was to inform stakeholders in the industry (patients, healthcare professionals etc) of what was truly happening underneath. This is the Preface:

“I almost didn’t write this book. My maiden attempt at a book, despite great reviews, was a disappointment in terms of sales. I had been certain the world was hungry to hear the messages within, not just to inform and educate on my speciality subject—strategic management of the supply chain—but also to help catalyze change for the better in the pharmaceutical industry.

As I think back, the important messages were disguised within a relatively high-priced textbook in an industry where the topic of professional management of end-to-end supply chains was as popular as the Conservative Club in Moscow.

Undeterred, I continued to preach the messages at conferences, in professional journals, and through webcasts and podcasts.

The presenta tion I gave at conferences in the United States and European Union was purposefully provocative. I resorted to giving the drug development and commercialization process a funny name, Find It, File It, Flog It, and semi-ridiculing the notion of scientists discovering blockbuster drugs in the dead of night, surrounded by test tubes, Bunsen burners and other apparatus involved in deep chemistry.

The audiences were always polite. No one challenged me on what I said, although there must have been a lot of skepticism underneath. The only manifestation of that was when I presented at a conference in Tuscany, where a senior Food and Drug Administration official had a coughing fit halfway through my presentation and had to leave.

She did not return until I had finished.”

This is the front cover that Amazon did for me, after I explained what I wanted the image to portray:

Can you guess what the underlying message is? If you have, well done.

If you need more help, consider that the image is of 2 SCIENTISTS gazing longingly at a glass flask containing a DARK LIQUID they had cooked up in the lab.

They look very happy, don’t they? If you could see the images conjured up in their brains, they would consist of flash, fast cars, luxury mansions, and more money than Elon Musk could ever dream of.

Does that make sense?

That is the fantasy that has infected the industry for over four decades.

This is another excerpt from Find It, File It, Flog It:

Rich pickings begin

Pickings began to get rich starting in the mid-1970s, mostly from the battle of the stomach ulcer drugs Tagamet (Smith Kline & French) and Zantac (Glaxo).

Even though Tagamet was the first to market (1976), Zantac overtook Tagamet soon after its launch in 1981 with what was reported to be a superior marketing effort. This seems to have been the birth of the blockbuster era.

By the early 1980s, industry players learned that a patented com pound—new molecular entity—with an important license to sell could use nimble marketing to make huge profits under the shelter of pat ent protection.

The industry focused increasingly on patenting as many compounds as seemed reasonable, selected the most promising for development, and then marketed the bones out of them once approved.

The diagram below shows a gifted scientist who has found a compound from the patent library that is showing some promise in the test tube. He’s having an ‘eureka’ moment.

Figure 1 Scientist has an eureka moment

The reigning paradigm of drug development (courtesy Expert Witness Dr Graham Cox for the cartoons)

We see that our eager scientist phones his boss, who is under pres sure from above to move compounds into development, and he is more than happy to hear the news that the finding has potential. The race is now on to get the magic powder into trials by making larger quantities to test on animals….

This is what you critical thinkers need to know

The odds of any of those magic potions or powders getting to market are next to nil. Investors got very unhappy when the valley of death became the patent cliff and Big Pharma had nothing to sell other than false promises. Ergo, the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam.

