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For HCPs Subscribing to INSIDE PHARMA

If you’re a clinician, pharmacist, or healthcare manager who wants a clearer view of how medicines really get from “interesting finding” to something you can actually prescribe, I’ve launched a second newsletter just for you.

It’s called Pathway to Prescription and it focuses on:

How drugs are discovered, developed, repurposed and approved

Why some “breakthroughs” never reach your clinic

How manufacturing, pricing, HTA and supply decisions show up as delays, shortages, or sudden launches in practice

Practical ways to interpret industry and regulatory news in terms of your patients and local pathways

It’s free, one email a week, written in plain clinical language rather than industry jargon.

If that sounds useful for your work—or for a colleague who always asks “but what does this mean for us?”—you can subscribe here:

Pathway to Prescription

Hope that makes sense—please do let me know if not

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