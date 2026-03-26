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I’m launching a new weekly newsletter for healthcare professionals who want to understand how medicines move from idea to prescription

If you have been with me here for any length of time, and many of you have, you will know that my enduring passion is to educate Healthcare Professionals (doctors, surgeons, other clinicians, nurses etc) in the way medicines should be developed, manufactured, and distributed.

The truth is that healthcare professionals have been hoodwinked by Big Pharma over the last four decades, by perpetuating the myth that medicines come to market by accident.

This is a previous post on that:

It’s even easier to understand if you watch this just over 2 minute animation:

INSIDE PHARMA continues

Of course, INSIDE PHARMA continues as my broader industry and strategy newsletter; Pathway to Prescription is a focused clinical‑facing strand.

If that sounds useful for you or colleagues, you can subscribe here:

Pathway to Prescription It’s free, one email per week.”

Feel free to forward this to one clinician, pharmacist, or manager who’d appreciate a clearer view of how medicines reach their patients.”

That’s it for now folks :)

Regards,

Hedley

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