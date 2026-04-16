INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
8h

Still happening...in plain sight...

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
7h

When the "Ethics" staff - are engaged in encouraging or authorizing - what anyone with a basic moral compass would call - "unethical" - behavior. Amazing.

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