“A former head of the UK drugs regulator has been banned from working as a doctor after failing to reveal his convictions for child sex offences.

Dr Ian Hudson trained as a paediatrician and worked in the pharmaceutical industry before going on to serve as chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for six years.

But a tribunal this week ruled his fitness to practice is impaired and ordered his erasure from the General Medical Council’s register of doctors, preventing him from practicing in the UK.”

Hudson joined the Gates Foundation in 2019

What can I say? Is being struck off sufficient to write-off his sins?

