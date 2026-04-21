This piece follows directly from my earlier analysis of Alexandra Latypova and the jurisdictional limits of the DoD/OTA theory. Latypova represented a case study in how real regulatory questions get encased in unfalsifiable framing. Michael Yeadon is a more advanced stage of the same phenomenon — and one I can speak to with some personal authority. Worth reading carefully if you consider yourself a serious critic of the pharmaceutical industry. Link here

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The Anatomy of Captured Critique

There is a structural problem that serious critics of the pharmaceutical industry rarely discuss openly, because it is uncomfortable and because the people involved are often colleagues, sometimes friends.

The space where legitimate pharmaceutical criticism should live has been colonised. Colonised by voices whose early credibility attracted genuine scrutiny, and whose subsequent trajectory has made that scrutiny radioactive. Whether this is deliberate or an emergent property of incentive structures we cannot fully see, the functional outcome is identical. The industry wins.

Michael Yeadon is the clearest case study available. I will walk through the public record. Readers can draw their own conclusions about motive.

I should state at the outset: both Yeadon and Latypova cultivated a relationship with me directly. I am a credentialed, structurally literate voice in pharmaceutical supply chain and CMC — not a politician, not a media figure. The pattern of targeting people like me is itself instructive.

What the Public Record Shows

Yeadon spent seventeen years at Pfizer’s Sandwich facility as VP and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory Research. When Pfizer closed Sandwich in 2011, he co-founded Ziarco Group Limited — a dermatology biotech built on Pfizer’s discarded compounds, primarily ZPL-389, an oral H4 receptor antagonist for eczema.

The initial financing included Pfizer Venture Investments as a participant alongside BVF Partners. Forbes, March 2017

In December 2016, Novartis acquired Ziarco in a deal worth up to $1 billion including milestones. Yeadon personally profited. In July 2020, Novartis took a $485 million impairment charge and halted ZPL-389 development. Fierce Biotech, 21 July 2020 The drug failed. Novartis bore the loss.

Yeadon Consulting Limited (Company No. 07852799) was incorporated on 18 November 2011 — the same year he left Pfizer — and remains Active on Companies House, with identity verified as recently as November 2025. Its client base is not publicly disclosed. The company has run continuously throughout the period in which Yeadon has presented himself as an industry dissident.

None of this proves bad faith. All of it is worth knowing — and it is remarkable how rarely it appears in the circuits that amplify his voice most loudly.

The Trajectory: From Defensible to Unfalsifiable

In 2020, Yeadon made claims that were genuinely defensible. His central argument — that a complex biological product cannot be characterised, validated, and manufactured at scale in under a year — is a real CMC and critical path argument. Lot-to-lot consistency, excipient qualification, biodistribution studies, post-market commitment fulfilment: legitimate questions that require no conspiracy, only a working knowledge of how drug development functions.

These positions attracted credentialed people. Scientists, clinicians, supply chain professionals. People who understood what he was talking about. People like me.

Then the position migrated.

By 2024–2025 he was publicly denying the existence of respiratory viruses as a category. He has stated that germ theory is scientific fraud, that all vaccines throughout history are intentional mechanisms for population reduction, and that the COVID programme was deliberate genocide. He merged his Substack with a publication called Fraud Prevention Hotline and has appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

Each step made the people who had engaged with his earlier, defensible work look foolish for having done so. The question of CMC timelines — a legitimate regulatory question — is now inseparable in the public mind from the claim that viruses do not exist. Pharma’s communications teams could not have engineered a better outcome.

The Functional Logic

Controlled opposition does not require a conspiracy to function. It requires only that the space where credible critique should live becomes occupied by claims so extreme that any association is toxic.

When a parliamentary researcher or a GP wants to examine legitimate questions about lot-to-lot consistency in mRNA vaccine manufacturing, they must now navigate the fact that the loudest adjacent voices also deny that measles virus exists. That association is the product of a trajectory that moved, step by step, from defensible to unfalsifiable.

I observed this trajectory with Yeadon directly. The early engagement was intellectually serious. The later material was not. The question I am left with — and that every serious critic should sit with — is: at what point does a pattern of escalating unfalsifiability stop looking like an individual’s intellectual journey and start looking like a structural function?

I am not answering that question here. I am asking it.

What Is Being Buried

The real questions are technical, verifiable, and serious:

• Lot-to-lot consistency: What do batch-level adverse event signal distributions actually show?

• Biodistribution data: Are pre-authorisation LNP studies adequate by any prior regulatory standard?

• Post-market commitments: What proportion of conditional MA obligations were completed, on what timeline?

• Publication ethics: How extensive are undisclosed financial relationships in the primary safety and efficacy literature?

These do not need germ theory denial to be serious. They need credentialed, structurally literate people to ask them — without those people subsequently being photographed, metaphorically, standing next to someone who believes the measles vaccine was designed to depopulate the earth. That is what is being lost.

What Serious Critics Should Watch

Watch who cultivates you. The pattern with both Yeadon and Latypova was direct outreach to credentialed insiders. The credibility borrowed from those relationships is real and is used.

Watch the escalation trajectory. The move from “this regulatory question deserves scrutiny” to “the entire framework is fraudulent” to “the disease doesn’t exist” follows a recognisable arc. The second step always borrows credibility from the first.

Watch the financial record. Yeadon Consulting Limited has been active for fourteen years. Its client list is private. Pfizer Venture Investments helped fund the company that made him wealthy via a Novartis exit. None of this is hidden. All of it goes consistently unreported.

I intend to keep asking the questions that can survive scrutiny. The ones that can be asked in front of a parliamentary select committee without embarrassment. Those questions deserve better advocates than they are currently getting.

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