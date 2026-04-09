[Full disclosure: I’m using Perplexity AI to do some of the legwork in collecting information used here. It doesn’t always get it right, as I asked it to do a brief bio of me, and it began:

“John has spent more than three decades working inside and alongside the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on how medicines are actually developed, manufactured and supplied to patients.”

Shot its credibility right in the foot in a millisecond! but it has its uses…:) - it apologised and got it right the second time, below]

“Hedley Rees is Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Ltd and a leading critic of how today’s pharmaceutical industry designs and governs its supply chains. He spent decades in senior roles across development and manufacturing before founding PharmaFlow, where he now advises pharma, biotech and CDMOs on strategy, outsourcing and supply‑chain resilience. Hedley is the author of Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain (Wiley 2025) and Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics (Wiley 2022) and publishes the Substack newsletters “Pathway to Prescriptions” and “Inside Pharma”, which aim to open up the black box of drug development for clinicians, policymakers and the public.”

Here we go with Scott Gottlieb:

From FDA to Pfizer’s board in 85 days

On 5 April 2019, Scott Gottlieb walked out of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) building for the last time as Commissioner. Fewer than three months later, in late June, he walked into Pfizer’s boardroom, elected to help oversee the very regulatory system he had just been running!

Pfizer announced his appointment on 26 June 2019, praising his “expertise in health care, public policy and the biopharmaceutical industry” and placing him on its Regulatory and Compliance Committee and its Science and Technology Committee. In plain language: the former head of the FDA would now help one of the world’s largest drug companies navigate FDA rules and scientific strategy.

The gap between those two roles was around 80–85 days. That timing is more than a curiosity. It is a window into how the modern pharmaceutical system really works.

What the FDA Commissioner actually does

For patients and clinicians, the FDA can seem like a distant bureaucracy. In reality, the Commissioner sits at the choke‑point of modern medicine. The agency decides which medicines can be tested in people, which can be sold, what goes on the label, what safety warnings appear, how fast competing generics can enter, and how quickly high‑profile products can be pulled or restricted.

Under Gottlieb, the FDA saw record or near‑record numbers of new drug approvals and a strong push for “expedited” pathways for serious diseases. These allow drugs for cancer, rare diseases and other high‑need areas to reach patients faster, sometimes using surrogate measures (like tumour shrinkage) instead of waiting for long‑term survival data.

He also talked tough on high drug prices, especially by arguing for more competition from generics and biosimilars – cheaper copies of older medicines. At the same time, he moved to tighten rules around tobacco and e‑cigarettes and to rethink how the FDA should handle digital health and new technologies.

He was not a passive caretaker. He helped reshape the environment in which companies like Pfizer operate.

What changed when he joined Pfizer

That is why his rapid move to Pfizer’s board drew headlines about the “revolving door” between regulators and the industries they oversee. Commentators pointed out that he would now be paid to advise a major drug maker on exactly the policies and pathways he had been responsible for designing and enforcing only weeks earlier.

Pfizer did not hide the value it saw. As a board member, Gottlieb advises on regulatory strategy, scientific trends and compliance – all areas where very recent inside knowledge at the top of the FDA is extremely useful. For a company planning billion‑dollar bets on cancer drugs, gene therapies, vaccines and biosimilars, knowing how today’s FDA thinks about risk, evidence and speed is a genuine competitive asset.

At the same time, Gottlieb returned to the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank, and re‑joined the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, which backs biotech, device and health‑tech companies. Within months he was also appearing regularly on television to comment on drug pricing, China’s biotech ambitions and US industrial strategy.

In one person you now had: a recent regulator, a big‑pharma board member, a venture investor and a policy commentator, all talking to and about the same system.

Why people worry about the “revolving door”

The phrase “revolving door” is easily over‑used, as if every move from public office to industry is automatically corrupt. The reality is more complicated. Regulators do need people who understand how drug development and manufacturing actually work. Industry can benefit from leaders who take safety and public trust seriously.

The concern is not that Scott Gottlieb woke up one morning and decided to sell out. The concern is structural. If senior regulators know that lucrative board jobs and speaking roles await them in industry, that subtly shapes how the whole system behaves – long before anyone resigns.

It can make regulators more sympathetic to the commercial logic of large firms. It can make agencies more cautious about enforcing rules in ways that really hurt big corporate interests. And it can encourage a style of “pro‑innovation” regulation that happens to align neatly with the needs of the largest, best‑capitalised players – those who can move fastest through new pathways, hire the best lobbyists and absorb heavy compliance costs.

From the outside, patients and clinicians see something else: the same small group of people cycling between government, pharma, think tanks and television studios, telling us that the system is working and that our main job is to trust it.

Meanwhile in the UK and Europe…

You can see the consequences of these choices very clearly on this side of the Atlantic. In the UK, global drug makers are currently locked in a bitter dispute with government over a branded‑medicines levy that claws back more than 20 per cent of revenues to the NHS, a level industry leaders say is “unsustainable” and already driving trials and investment elsewhere. ABPI and others warn that Britain is becoming “un‑investable” for innovative medicines under current rebate rates.

Across Europe, community pharmacists report that medicine shortages have become routine and worsening, with 2024 data pointing to manufacturing disruptions, low‑price tendering and fragile global supply chains as key drivers. Patients are turned away or switched to second‑best alternatives not because science has failed, but because contracts and production are optimised for lowest cost and just‑in‑time delivery.

Brussels is now responding with a sweeping pharma‑law reform and a proposed Critical Medicines Act. These moves would toughen companies’ obligations to monitor and prevent shortages, create EU‑level lists of critical medicines, subsidise “strategic” manufacturing projects in Europe and hard‑wire supply‑security criteria into procurement – not just lowest unit price. In other words, European policymakers are trying to retrofit resilience and access back into a system that global capital and innovation‑friendly regulation have spent two decades optimising for speed and cost.

Seen from this angle, the Gottlieb–Pfizer story is not a US oddity. It is one expression of a wider settlement: regulation and industrial policy are designed first around sustaining an “innovation edge”, then around managing prices, and only belatedly around basic questions like “will the medicines actually be there?”

Who really benefits from “modernised” regulation?

Gottlieb is often described as a “pro‑innovation” regulator. Many of the changes under his watch – faster approvals in high‑need areas, clearer support for new technologies, a push on generics – can be justified on patient‑centred grounds. There is nothing wrong with wanting new treatments for cancer or rare diseases to reach people faster, provided they are properly evaluated.

But it matters who captures the value. Expedited pathways, flexible evidence standards and a politics that treats large biopharma as a strategic national asset tend to reward companies that can invest heavily in science, regulatory strategy and market access – usually the very largest firms. That doesn’t automatically make the policies “bad”, but it does mean they help entrench an industry dominated by a small group of global players.

When a former FDA Commissioner moves to Pfizer’s board after 85 days, it becomes harder to argue that regulators and industry are truly arm’s length. The interests of “the system” and the interests of big companies start to look like the same thing – even as UK governments fight with those same companies over levies, and EU institutions scramble to keep essential medicines on shelves.

What better safeguards could look like

If we want to keep expertise flowing between regulators and industry without feeding public cynicism, we need better guardrails. Some options are straightforward:

• Longer “cooling‑off” periods before very senior officials can join companies they recently regulated.

• Stronger transparency about contacts between regulators and industry, before and after appointments.

• Clearer limits on the committees and decisions that recent regulators can participate in, at least for a period.

• Procurement and industrial‑policy rules that reward supply‑chain resilience and availability, not just speed of approval and lowest price.

None of this would stop Pfizer from ever hiring a former regulator, or prevent a former FDA head from speaking publicly about policy. It would simply slow the revolving door down and make it easier for the rest of us to see how and where public and private interests overlap.

Scott Gottlieb’s 85‑day journey from FDA to Pfizer is not an isolated scandal. It is a clear, readable example of how today’s pharmaceutical system really works – a system in which the same people design the rules, interpret them and then help companies profit from them, while patients and clinicians are left to cope with price battles and empty shelves.

The question for us, in the US, the UK and across Europe, is whether we are comfortable with that – and if not, what we are prepared to change.

Please do share this far and wide, not just on Substack, anywhere and everywhere critical thinking needs to triumph over mass hypnosis!!!

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