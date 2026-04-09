INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
4h

Hedley, Now that I’ve been following you for a while I am convinced the issue starts with venture capital. I noticed in your substack Gottlieb worked for a VC. VC were not really a factor in pharma till late 70s early 80s. Venture Capital likely explain why the powers that be restructured pharma after the tech industry in Silicon Valley CA. To incentivize VCs to pump billions and billions into a high risk industry such as Pharma the industry had to eventually loosen regulations which is why as you mention Gottlieb who worked for a VC became head of FDA followed by Pfizer.

I don’t believe the industry will prioritize patient safety till VCs are decoupled from this industry. VCs work in certain industries but I don’t think they have a place in pharmaceuticals because profit becomes central and patient safety goes essentially into the bin.

Right now we’re in a period where people don’t trust health care and for good reason.

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