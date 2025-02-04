I have Wiley’s permission to share this news

This is the book I’m speaking about and Wiley HQ, in NJ is happy for me to share some details:

Level and Readership: Graduate level students, researchers, and professionals

Main Target Audiences: Healthcare professionals; professionals working in drug research, development, and commercial supply; graduates of applied sciences, healthcare, and medicine; lawyers/attorneys; investors in the industry; executive leadership.

Book Format:

Section I: The Pharmaceutical Industry and its Supply Chain

Section II: Managing the Supply Chain Strategically

Section III: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

The book content is supplemented by auxiliary material:

Expert Witnesses Statement (10 in total, all recognised experts in their chosen disciplines).

A Conceptual Metaphor

Author Case Study and Observations

White Paper: Medicines for the 21st Century: Safe, Better, Cheaper.

Excerpt from the Introduction: Setting a Transformative Agenda:

This book has been written with an overarching purpose in mind—transformation of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

With the achievement of such a purpose, the intention is to bring to the world medicinal products (drugs) that are, as a minimum, safe and as free from side-effects as is humanly possible. Working on the product of the supply chain is the only way that can be achieved. The reality is that no matter how much scientific thinking goes into the concept of a new drug, that is not what enters the patient’s body. What enters the body is the product that was produced by the supply chain.

That is not to say that science, especially applied science, is unimportant in the development of new drugs. It is more the recognition that a mix of skills and competencies are required to bring any physical product to market. As a product moves through its development lifecycle, the mix of competencies transfers from science towards the engineering disciplines. This reality is outlined by the world-renowned systems thinker Peter Checkland, in his book Systems Thinking, Systems Practice, where he comments:

Any purposeful human activity implies commitment to a particular ranking of values. Science implies the belief that the highest value attaches to the advancement of knowledge. Engineering and technology, on the other hand, prize most highly the efficient accomplishment of some defined purpose. Where the scientists ask: ‘have we learnt anything?’ the engineer and the technologist ask, ‘does it work?’

This is a theme that runs throughout this book, recognizing that a safe drug is wholly dependent on the integrity of the supply chain that produced it. Moreover, it is not only the production supply chain that is vitally important. It applies to the physical storage and transportation of the materials consumed in the production supply chain, as well as distribution of finished products to their end destination.

Having said this, it is not in my power to make that happen, of course. However, the educational material presented here has the potential to catalyse such an outcome, should those passionate about getting behind the wheel of change choose to use it.

Chapter Headings:

1 Industry Basics

2 The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

3 Regulation of Pharmaceutical Products

4 Evidence of Serious Supply Chain Problems Emerge

5 Investigating Worrying Supply Chain Symptoms

6 Impact of the Systems Dynamic on Supply Chain Performance

7 The Outcome

8 Introduction to Socio-technical Systems

9 Fundamentals of the Supply Chain

10 The Supply Chain and Competitive Edge

11 Core Disciplines of Supply Chain Management

12 Support Disciplines of Supply Chain Management

13 Shifting the Paradigm Gear

14 Heuristic Methodology to Define the Transformation

15 Introducing the Pharmaceutical Production System

16 Catalyst of Radical Change

17 Delivering the Transformation with Stakeholders Onboard

APPENDICES

About Hedley Rees

Hedley Rees is the Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specializing in supply chain management within the pharmaceutical and life science sectors. Clients range from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, and include investors, lawyers, other consultancies, facility design & build specialists and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

Assignments span preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains up to complex multi-product networks covering global territories.

He is also the author of Wiley's Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, published in 2011.

Qualifications:

B. Eng. (Tech) Hons, Production Engineering, Cardiff University.

Executive MBA, Cranfield University School of Management.

The Book is Currently in Production

I have finished writing the book manuscript and submitted 49 diagrams in support of the text.

It will be c. 300 pages, in hardcover and digital formats, and in colour.

The final chapter, 17 Delivering the Transformation with Stakeholders Onboard, begins:

Returning to Purpose

“We try never to forget that medicine is for patients. We try never to forget that medicine is for the people. It is not for the profits. The profits follow, and if we have remembered that, they have never failed to appear. The better we have remembered it, the larger they have been!”

George W. Merck, President and Chairman Merck & Co., Inc. (1925-1957).

These words from George W. Merck were delivered in 1951, 30 years before the blockbuster era began. Merck’s reasoning appears to be sound, as any business that puts its consumers first is likely to enjoy a loyal customer base, repeat business and a fair return on investment. As with any other business, those profits could not have been realized without a working supply chain and the facilities and skills required to enable its operation. This final chapter therefore focuses on the role key stakeholders can play in enabling the supply chain transformation we seek, through a shared purpose.

As with George Merck, Steve Jobs at Apple had a purpose which was above financial return, as explained in Chapter 8. In fact, I would say that without a higher-level purpose above mere financial reward, success in business is likely to be illusory in the long term.

This book is MY higher level purpose…

