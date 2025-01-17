At noon EST today, 5pm BST, our interview with Johnny Vedmore will be on the Truth for Health Whistleblower Report, live on America Out Loud. Just click the link, and look left towards the red arrow labelled ‘Listen live’ and you are there.

Not giving it all away, but I am going to share some of Johnny’s insights that will lead us to the conclusion in the title above.

This is yesterday’s post which I’ll take a few excerpts from:

Excerpts

“Chatting to Johnny Vedmore yesterday evening, with Dr Lee Vliet, Truth for Health Foundation, the box got a whole lot blacker.

Johnny told us about Roy M. Anderson, Neil Ferguson’s coach and mentor.

Anderson’s entry in Wikipedia includes:

“Membership of Councils, Boards and Committees (National and International)

He has sat on numerous government and international agency committees advising on public health and disease control including the World Health Organization, The European Commission, UNAIDS, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

Well, knock me down with a feather duster!!!

Then there is Sir Richard Sykes:

“As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

Now there’s a thing!

In 1994, during his time at Glaxo, he was part of the group that founded the Jenner Institute for research into vaccines. In 1995 he oversaw the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome, to form Glaxo-Wellcome. In 1997, he became chair of Glaxo-Wellcome. In 2000 he oversaw the Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merger and held its chair until 2001. The merger resulted in the marketing of several new drugs. According to Sykes at the time, "the industry would be transformed by understanding the human genome".

It seems Sykes is the Mr Fix-It of the pharmaceutical industry.

Then there’s this:

His other appointments have included being rector of Imperial College from 2001 to 2008, chairman of NHS London from December 2008 to July 2010, vice-chairman of Lonza Group [manufacturer of the Moderna mRNA drug substance] until 2013, and chairman of Imperial College Healthcare from 2012 to 2018.

The plot thickens, now enter Jeremy Farrar.

Sir Jeremy James Farrar (born 1 September 1961) is a British medical researcher who has served as chief scientist at the World Health Organization since 2023. He was previously the director of the Wellcome Trust from 2013 to 2023 and a professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford.

What are the chances that these three guys, steeped in domination of the global pharmaceutical industry, did not have all their fingers and thumbs in the pandemic pie?

Zippo, zilch, zero.”

What think you on that, then?

We have the following:

Anderson: World Health Organization, The European Commission, UNAIDS, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Sykes: As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is [was] responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Farrar: Chief scientist at the World Health Organization since 2023. He was previously the director of the Wellcome Trust from 2013 to 2023

Leaked emails tell us the Farrar coordinated the rebuttal letter denying any escape of a virus from the Wuhan Lab, Anderson taught Ferguson modelling, and Sykes had all the injections manufactured and distributed under his leadership.

We also know that former GSK Supply Chain VP, Ian McCubbin, was the person on the Task Force who did the heavy lifting in setting up the supply chains for all the jabs, and Great Britain was first to conditionally approve them, via MHRA.

McCubbin is now responsible for making Great Britain number one is the world of gene therapies, as Chair of the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult:

Need I mention Patrick Vallance? Another former employee of GSK with a pivotal role in pumping up enthusiasm for the jabs, along with Chris Whitty.

Where does Great Britain fit in?

The Minutes below are from a UK Government body set up in 2001, named the MINISTERIAL INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP (MISG).

Note the Chair is Dr Tom McKillop, then CEO of AstraZeneca…and look, Sir Richard Sykes, Pharma’s Mr Fix-it is there!

This is 2001 remember, over 20 years ago. That’s a long time to have the pharma industry briefing Government on industrial policy.

Then, in 2014, the MISG suddenly had Bio-Pharmaceutical inserted in brackets.

The current CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, is there, along with a heavyweight team of pharma bods.

Oh, and look, Ian McCubbin, the guy who put all the supply chains for the jabs together, is a ‘special guest.’

McCubbin is now in charge of leading Great Britain’s charge into wall-to-wall mRNA injections.

To finish off, I hope this is making sense to you? I’ve made it available to all subscribers, paid or unpaid, as the content here is crucial to stopping these evil injections killing and maiming people. When people know exactly what has been going on, it becomes easier to expose those who have been plotting this for many year, and call them out.