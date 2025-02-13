Thanks to Alison Wright’s Comment

Subscriber Alison Wright commented on the post below, pointing out that the Chair of GSK since 2019 has eight different identities for his business dealings!

This is the comment:

“A search on the name Sir Jonathan Symonds in Companies House returns 8 registered identities, with the same name and date of birth February 1959. I allege that he purports to be 8 people for the purpose of audits. He holds the following directorships:

(Identity 1) SEQIRUS VACCINES HOLDINGS LIMITED, SEQIRUS VACCINES LIMITED, NOVARTIS UK LIMITED, NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS UK LIMITED Appointed on 31 March 2010 Resigned on 20 June 2013;

(Identity 2) HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, HSBC BANK PLC Appointed on 14 April 2014 Resigned on 18 February 2020 and 6 August 2018;

(Identity 3) GENOMICS ENGLAND LIMITED Role ACTIVE Appointed on 22 October 2013;

(Identity 4) NATIONAL CENTRE FOR UNIVERSITIES AND BUSINESS Role ACTIVE Appointed on 8 December 2022;

(Identity 5) GSK PLC Role ACTIVE Appointed on 1 September 2019;

(Identity 6 ) CONDORCET PARTNERS LIMITED Role ACTIVE Appointed on 30 October 2015 and CONDORCET GP LLP Role ACTIVE LLP Designated Member Appointed on 22 January 2015;

(Identity 7) QUALITY BY RANDOMIZATION LIMITED Role ACTIVE Appointed on 9 December 2020; and,

(8) EA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Role ACTIVE Appointed on 16 August 2022. By establishing different identities he has ensured that any conflicts of interests or mutual can not be identified in any of the audits.

Referring to his 2022 GSK register of interests:

https://www.gsk.com/media/9960/corporate-governance-report-2022.pdf,

he fails to declare several active directorship of these on his;

NATIONAL CENTRE FOR UNIVERSITIES AND BUSINESS,

CONDORCET PARTNERS LIMITED ,

CONDORCET GP LLP,

QUALITY BY RANDOMIZATION LIMITED, and

EA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Failing to disclose interests is an offence. Creating multiple identities involves falsifying the record (with different residential addresses in his case, or different spelling of the same one) which enable his interests to be concealed. I conclude that this is evidence of fraud by false representation and fraud by failing to disclose information.

GSK has serious questions to answer

It should not come as a surprise to you that GSK is deeply implicated in the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam. Below are a few snippets on the topic:

Then we have: Barnard Castle Revisited (GSK manufacturing plant visited by Dominic cummings 2 days before Pfizer/BioNTech approval by MHRA (the article will blow your socks off).

Then there is former CEO of GSK Sir Richard Sykes: “As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

The man responsible for growing gene therapies in the UK is Sir Ian McCubbin, former VP global supply chain at GSK…and now Chairman, RoslinCT:

“Following the groundbreaking first cloning of a mammal (Dolly the Sheep) at the Roslin Institute within the University of Edinburgh (UK) in 1996, there was worldwide interest to access Roslin’s technology and expertise. RoslinCT was established in 2006 to translate this cutting-edge science and apply it to the development of human medicines.”

…and, of course, we have the man with eight identities in the Chair, ready to spread more death and destruction on the world.

What. Could. Possibly. Go. Wrong?

Happy New Year All!!! Look forward to keeping you informed from Inside Pharma in 2024 :O)