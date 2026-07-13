

Another Big Pharma Failure, Post-COVID

The below is taken from a current LinkedIn post. As you read this, remember what I’ve been saying for a very long time - Big Pharma is on the verge of bankruptcy.

That was the motive behind the SARS-CoV-2 injections that damaged millions, killed untold numbers, and has driven turbo-cancers to previously unheard of heights.

GSK Cuts Ties With Alector After Third Neuro Drug Failure in a Year

“GSK has formally terminated its neurodegenerative disease partnership with Alector, notifying the biotech on July 6 that the alliance will end effective January 2, 2027.



The move follows back-to-back clinical failures for the collaboration’s two lead assets. Alector also confirmed it repaid and closed a 2024 loan facility with Hercules Capital, settling $10.43 million including interest.



GSK and Alector partnered in July 2021, with GSK committing $700 million upfront plus up to $1.5 billion in potential milestones to advance two antibody therapies.



The first, latozinemab, failed in October 2025 to significantly slow disease progression in a Phase 3 frontotemporal dementia trial, missing key secondary endpoints despite showing biomarker effects. That failure triggered a 49% workforce reduction at Alector, cutting roughly 116 jobs.



The second asset, nivisnebart, failed in April to demonstrate efficacy in a Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial, with an independent data board deeming further study futile. With this week’s contract termination, nivisnebart—already dropped from Alector’s pipeline page—is no longer GSK’s responsibility.



Neurodegenerative disease research has proven difficult for Alector more broadly. In November 2024, an AbbVie-partnered Alzheimer’s antibody, AL002, also failed in a mid-stage trial, prompting a 17% layoff. As of March 31, Alector held $354.6 million in cash and investments, providing runway into the second half of 2027.”

Link to LinkedIn Post

What does this mean for Big Pharma?

This Report says it all:

The Drug Patent Cliff Report 2026-2030

“Executive Summary

The 2026-2030 window is one of the most consequential drug patent cliff periods in recent memory. Across the 40 blockbuster brand-name drugs tracked here, 15 small molecules have their earliest FDA Orange Book patent expiring in this five-year span, opening the door to generic competition that typically cuts prices 80-95% within two years.

The nearest expirations include Ozempic (semaglutide), Wegovy (semaglutide (weight)), Farxiga (dapagliflozin). Each drug page lists the real Orange Book patent numbers and expiration dates so you can see the earliest date a generic could plausibly launch.

A separate dynamic governs biologics — 19 of the drugs here, including Humira, Keytruda, and Dupixent.

Biologics: The Biosimilar Track

These 19 drugs are biologics — no Orange Book patents and no conventional generics. Biosimilar competition follows the FDA’s BPCIA pathway. Each links to its live FDA Purple Book listing.

Avastin · bevacizumabCosentyx · secukinumabDarzalex · daratumumabDupixent · dupilumabEnbrel · etanerceptEylea · afliberceptHerceptin · trastuzumabHumira · adalimumabKeytruda · pembrolizumabOcrevus · ocrelizumabOpdivo · nivolumabRemicade · infliximabRituxan · rituximabSkyrizi · risankizumabStelara · ustekinumabTaltz · ixekizumabTremfya · guselkumabTrulicity · dulaglutideVyvanse · lisdexamfetamine”

Big Pharma’s got no solution

There is no solution for Big Pharma companies because they do not own any drug development assets, and neither do the biotech companies they a spending mega $billions on acquiring, as the GSK example above proves.

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