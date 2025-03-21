Check this out, GSK ‘controversies’

I happened across these GSK ‘controversies’ on Wiki. Not a big fan of Wiki, but there is no denying the references and facts. These are some extracts:

Philanthropy and social responsibility

Since 2010, GlaxoSmithKline has several times ranked first among pharmaceutical companies on the Global Access to Medicines Index, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2014, the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT-rights advocacy group gave GSK a score of 100 per cent in its Corporate Equality Index.

GSK has been active, with the World Health Organization (WHO), in the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (GAELF). Around 120 million people globally are believed to be infected with lymphatic filariasis. In 2012, the company endorsed the London Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases; it agreed to donate 400 million albendazole tablets to the WHO each year to fight soil-transmitted helminthiasis and to provide 600 million albendazole tablets every year for lymphatic filariasis until the disease is eradicated. As of 2014, over 5 billion treatments had been delivered, and 18 of 73 countries in which the disease is considered endemic had progressed to the surveillance stage.

1973 Antitrust case over griseofulvin

In the 1960s, Glaxo Group Ltd. (Glaxo) and Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) each owned patents covering various aspects of the antifungal drug griseofulvin. They created a patent pool by cross-licensing their patents, subject to express licensing restrictions that the chemical from which the "finished" form of the drug (tablets and capsules) was made must not be resold in bulk form, and they licensed other drug companies to sell the drug in finished form and subject to similar restrictions.The effect and intent of the bulk-sale restriction was to keep the drug chemical out of the hands of small companies that might act as price-cutters, and the effect was to maintain stable, uniform prices.

The United States brought an antitrust suit against the two companies—United States v. Glaxo Group Ltd.—charging them with violation of the Sherman Act and also seeking to have the patents declared invalid. The trial court found that the defendants had engaged in several unlawful conspiracies, but dismissed the part of the suit seeking invalidation of patents and refused to grant as relief mandatory sales of the bulk drug chemical and compulsory licensing of the patents. The government appealed to the Supreme Court, which reversed, in United States v. Glaxo Group Ltd., 410 U.S. 52 (1973).

2010 Pandemrix connected with narcolepsy

The Pandemrix influenza vaccine was developed by GlaxoSmithKlinefIn in 2006. It was used by Finland and Sweden in the H1N1 mass vaccination of the population against the 2009 swine flu pandemic. In August 2010, The Swedish Medical Products Agency (MPA) and The Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) launched investigations regarding the development of narcolepsy as a possible side effect to Pandemrix flu vaccination in children, and found a 6.6-fold increased risk among children and youths, resulting in 3.6 additional cases of narcolepsy per 100,000 vaccinated subjects.

In February 2011, The Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) concluded that there is a clear connection between the Pandemrix vaccination campaign of 2009 and 2010, and the narcolepsy epidemic in Finland. A total of 152 cases of narcolepsy were found in Finland during 2009–2010, and ninety per cent of them had received the Pandemrix vaccination. Sweden however observed very few influenza cases totally in 2009 and especially 2010 as compared to most other years. In 2015, it was reported that the British Department of Health was paying for Sodium oxybate medication for 80 patients who are taking legal action over problems linked to the use of the swine flu vaccine, at a cost to the government of £12,000 per patient per year.

More dirt on GSK

Dominic Cummings was at GSKs Barnard Castle to check his eye sight, allegedly, doing deals on ‘vaccine’ approvals, as we learn below

Then, today, I happened upon this:

It seems that every avenue I pursue in relation to big pharma bad actors, I end up with GSK on the end of it. The article says:

Sykes, now chairman of the Royal Institution, and the UK's largest NHS healthcare trust, said the issues concerning the pharmaceutical group, where he had been chairman, were "complicated" and he was still digesting the case, despite a corporate statement from GSK more than 36 hours earlier.

"I have not had a chance to read the newspapers and have not a clue as to what is going on," he said, from his home in London. "It is a complicated situation with two different companies [SmithKline Beecham and Glaxo Wellcome] and they did not really start coming together till 2001."

Sykes was chief executive of Glaxo before the £100bn merger in 2000 but then stood down as chairman of the combined GSK in the middle of 2002.

A whistleblower, Greg Thorpe, first alerted the company to the entertainment offered doctors and the culture that allegedly put profits above ethics in 2001.

Sykes suggested that the problems could have related mainly to SmithKline, prior to its merger with Glaxo.

But GSK insisted that the problem was in the US and in the past: "Since Andrew Witty became chief executive in 2008, GSK has made significant changes at all levels within the company to ensure we act with integrity in everything we do, and these matters do not reflect the company that we are today."

The company admitted in its settlement with various American authorities that it had been offering lavish holidays and hospitality to targeted doctors and encouraged the prescription of unsuitable anti-depressants to children.

GSK also paid for articles to appear in medical journals lauding its products, and hired "independent" doctors to promote the treatments.

Thorpe raised his concerns with David Stout, who was then head of the US business, and Bob Ingram, GSK's chief operating officer. When he was forced out of the company he took his case to the regulators, who spent almost 10 years investigating the issues.

Stout became a non-executive director of another London-listed pharmaceutical company, Shire plc, and Ingram is chairman of the biotech firm Elan Corporation.

Think on subscribers, this can’t be coincidence, can it?

