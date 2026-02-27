Share

GSK has grown through a long series of large, often transformational mergers and bolt‑on biotech deals, with major pivots around vaccines, oncology and consumer health.

2000: Glaxo Wellcome merges with SmithKline Beecham to form GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK plc), one of the world’s largest pharma companies at the time.

1989: SmithKline Beckman merges with Beecham to form SmithKline Beecham, creating a major global healthcare group with strong pharma and consumer portfolios.​

2009: ViiV Healthcare is launched as an HIV joint venture with Pfizer (and later Shionogi), structured rather than an outright acquisition but important for portfolio shape.​

2019: Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Pfizer is formed, combining their OTC/consumer portfolios; this later becomes Haleon (demerger).

GSK acquires Tesaro for about USD 5.1 billion, regaining a significant oncology footprint via PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib).

GSK buys out Novartis’ 36.5% stake in the Consumer Healthcare JV for USD 13 billion, taking full ownership of the consumer health business.​

2015: Completion of the vaccines/oncology/consumer transactions with Novartis as above, locking in the strategic pivot to vaccines and consumer health.

2014: GSK raises its stake in its Indian listed subsidiary, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, to 75%, consolidating its India presence (technically a share purchase rather than a new M&A target but material).​

The parties create a Consumer Healthcare joint venture combining their consumer units.

Novartis acquires GSK’s oncology portfolio and certain pipeline assets for about USD 16 billion.

2022: GSK completes the demerger of its Consumer Healthcare business as Haleon; GSK remains a focused biopharma company.

GSK acquires Sierra Oncology for about USD 1.9 billion, adding momelotinib for myelofibrosis.​

GSK announces acquisition of Affinivax (up to USD 3.3 billion) for its 24‑valent pneumococcal vaccine platform.​

2023–2024: Series of targeted biotech acquisitions to bolster pipeline. Bellus Health Inc. (2023) for refractory chronic cough asset camlipixant.​

Aiolos Bio (2024), expanding in respiratory/immunology.​

Elsie Biotechnologies (2024), focused on oligonucleotide discovery technology.​

2025: GSK acquires BP Asset IX, Inc. (a Boston Pharmaceuticals subsidiary) to obtain efimosfermin, a potential “best‑in‑class” FGF21 analogue for NASH/metabolic liver disease; consideration includes up‑front cash and milestones (press release describes this as an asset/company acquisition).​

2026 (announced): GSK agrees to acquire Canadian biotech 35Pharma for USD 950 million in cash to obtain HS235, an experimental pulmonary hypertension therapy, marking one of the first major deals under new CEO Luke Miels.