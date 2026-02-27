GSK has grown through a long series of large, often transformational mergers and bolt‑on biotech deals, with major pivots around vaccines, oncology and consumer health.
Foundational mergers
1989: SmithKline Beckman merges with Beecham to form SmithKline Beecham, creating a major global healthcare group with strong pharma and consumer portfolios.
2000: Glaxo Wellcome merges with SmithKline Beecham to form GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK plc), one of the world’s largest pharma companies at the time.
Pre‑2010 acquisitions
1959: Smith Kline & French acquires Norden Laboratories, entering animal health (historical legacy).
2009: GSK acquires Stiefel Laboratories, significantly expanding its dermatology business.
2009: ViiV Healthcare is launched as an HIV joint venture with Pfizer (and later Shionogi), structured rather than an outright acquisition but important for portfolio shape.
2010s: portfolio swaps and oncology re‑entry
2014–2015: Major three‑part asset swap with Novartis.
GSK acquires Novartis’ vaccines business (excluding influenza vaccines), strengthening its vaccines focus.
Novartis acquires GSK’s oncology portfolio and certain pipeline assets for about USD 16 billion.
The parties create a Consumer Healthcare joint venture combining their consumer units.
2014: GSK raises its stake in its Indian listed subsidiary, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, to 75%, consolidating its India presence (technically a share purchase rather than a new M&A target but material).
2015: Completion of the vaccines/oncology/consumer transactions with Novartis as above, locking in the strategic pivot to vaccines and consumer health.
2018:
GSK buys out Novartis’ 36.5% stake in the Consumer Healthcare JV for USD 13 billion, taking full ownership of the consumer health business.
GSK acquires Tesaro for about USD 5.1 billion, regaining a significant oncology footprint via PARP inhibitor Zejula (niraparib).
2019: Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Pfizer is formed, combining their OTC/consumer portfolios; this later becomes Haleon (demerger).
2020s: focused biopharma and vaccines
2022:
GSK completes the demerger of its Consumer Healthcare business as Haleon; GSK remains a focused biopharma company.
GSK acquires Sierra Oncology for about USD 1.9 billion, adding momelotinib for myelofibrosis.
GSK announces acquisition of Affinivax (up to USD 3.3 billion) for its 24‑valent pneumococcal vaccine platform.
2023–2024: Series of targeted biotech acquisitions to bolster pipeline.
Bellus Health Inc. (2023) for refractory chronic cough asset camlipixant.
Aiolos Bio (2024), expanding in respiratory/immunology.
Elsie Biotechnologies (2024), focused on oligonucleotide discovery technology.
2025: GSK acquires BP Asset IX, Inc. (a Boston Pharmaceuticals subsidiary) to obtain efimosfermin, a potential “best‑in‑class” FGF21 analogue for NASH/metabolic liver disease; consideration includes up‑front cash and milestones (press release describes this as an asset/company acquisition).
2026 (announced): GSK agrees to acquire Canadian biotech 35Pharma for USD 950 million in cash to obtain HS235, an experimental pulmonary hypertension therapy, marking one of the first major deals under new CEO Luke Miels.
2026 (announced January): GSK agrees to acquire RAPT Therapeutics for about USD 2.2 billion, strengthening its immunology/allergy pipeline (context from same coverage as 35Pharma deal).
Selected smaller or earlier‑stage deals
GlycoVaxyn (2015): Acquired to access conjugate vaccine technology, supporting GSK’s vaccines franchise.
Sitari Pharmaceuticals (2019): Acquired for celiac disease program targeting transglutaminase 2.
Strategic pattern
Repeated use of large “portfolio‑shaping” transactions (Novartis swap, consumer JV and buyout, Haleon demerger) to concentrate on vaccines and specialty medicines.
Ongoing bolt‑on acquisitions of oncology, respiratory and vaccine biotechs (Tesaro, Sierra, Affinivax, Bellus, Aiolos, RAPT, 35Pharma) to feed the pipeline rather than mega‑merging with another Big Pharma post‑2000.
